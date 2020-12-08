 Skip to main content

GardaWorld outbid by major rival in takeover battle for British security firm G4S

Tim Kiladze and Nicolas Van Praet
Security team members walk in front of spectators as they queue to enter The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2019.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

The battle to buy British security company G4S PLC is escalating with U.S. giant Allied Universal Security Services submitting a formal takeover bid supported by the target’s board of directors, diminishing Montreal-based rival GardaWorld’s chances of success.

The two suitors have fought over G4S for months, but until Tuesday only GardaWorld had submitted a formal bid worth $6.35-billion. Allied Universal has now trumped that offer with a proposal to pay £3.8-billion, or $6.5-billion.

G4S’s board is also backing Allied’s bid, after rejecting an earlier conditional offer from the suitor. In a statement, G4S board chair John Connolly expressed confidence “in the long-term prospects of the business” and argued that Allied’s bid allows “shareholders to realize value for their investment at an attractive premium.” Allied will pay a 68-per-cent premium relative to G4S’s market price before GardaWorld disclosed its hostile bid in September.

Both Allied and GardaWorld are owned by private equity firms, with U.S.-based Warburg Pincus controlling Allied and Britain-based BC Partners controlling GardaWorld. Although G4S is British, the takeover battle has erupted in Canada because the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is a major Allied shareholder. That means GardaWorld has been battling the biggest institutional investor in its home province.

GardaWorld ignited the public fight in mid-September by going hostile with its takeover offer after being privately snubbed by G4S three times over the summer. At the time, GardaWorld was willing to pay $5-billion, roughly the same value as the 2019 deal that saw BC Partners take control of the then-Canadian company.

While G4S is much larger than GardaWorld by revenue, its shares had fallen substantially from their all-time high in 2017. In recent years, the company has suffered from blows to its reputation that included the British government taking over the management of a G4S-connected prison in Birmingham in 2018 after an inspection found that staff locked themselves in offices to avoid prisoners who were using drugs and committing violence with near impunity.

Last year, Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages government pension funds for the government of Norway, said it decided to stop investing in G4S and sold its shares after investigating the company’s operations in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, where G4S’s employees are mostly migrant workers. The probe found that they had to pay recruitment fees to work for the company, received far lower wages than agreed and the migrants in the Emirates had their passports confiscated.

While G4S has said management invested substantial resources to improve its standards, the company’s shares took a severe hit when the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded this year.

Allied, which largely operates in the United States, burst onto the scene in mid-October when G4S disclosed it was approached by the company about a potential takeover. Yet G4S initially rejected Allied’s proposal in early November and released a statement stressing “the board of G4S firmly believes that the company has a strong independent future.”

At the time, GardaWorld CEO Stéphan Crétier, who founded the company in 1995 using a second mortgage of $25,000 on his home, argued that an Allied takeover of G4S would face “insuperable antitrust issues.” (As things turned out, Allied won antitrust approval to buy G4S from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in mid-November.)

Mr. Crétier also publicly blasted the Caisse on more political grounds, arguing that “you don’t play with public money like that in assets that are plagued by scandals.”

He even went so far as to express disappointment that the Caisse had invested in Allied to begin with, arguing that the 2019 deal was akin to the Caisse investing in Japan-based convenience store chain 7-Eleven to compete against Quebec-based champion Alimentation Couche-Tard.

The Caisse quickly shot back. “There is something fundamentally inconsistent in Garda’s hostile and aggressive approach in the public sphere,” a spokesperson for the pension fund said in an e-mailed statement at the time. “One day it approaches [the Caisse] about a partnership, then it withdraws from its agreement. One day it wants to acquire G4S, and the next it is criticizing the ESG aspects of the company it wants to buy.”

GardaWorld’s aggressive tone has not played well with G4S’s shareholders, and by early December it became clear to the company that it needed to entice them by boosting its offer price by 24 per cent, to $6.35-billion. GardaWorld also dangled a £770-million “support package” to address G4S’s pension issues.

A week later, Allied, and by extension the Caisse, have trumped the offer and got the target’s board on their side. Despite this backing, G4S shareholders will have to approve the deal. GardaWorld declined to comment on Allied’s formal bid.

