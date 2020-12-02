GardaWorld sweetens G4S bid by 24% in final pitch to win over investors

Canadian security company GardaWorld has sweetened its offer for British-based rival G4S PLC by 24 per cent as it makes a final pitch to win over shareholders who’ve been cool so far to its takeover plans.
The offer is now £2.35 a share for G4S and will not be increased unless G4S receives a firm and competing bid, Montreal-based Garda said Wednesday in a statement. That values G4S at £3.68-billion (Cdn$6.35-billion at current exchange rates).
Garda’s previous bid of £1.90 did not gain much traction with investors of G4S, with barely 0.17 of G4S shares being tendered to Garda as of Nov. 28. But this new offer could change the game.
The raised bid comes with what Garda called a £770-million ($1.3-billion) “support package” to address G4S’s pension issues. And it reduces the acceptance condition from 90 per cent to a 50 per cent plus one majority of G4S shares.
“Shareholders have a simple choice: Remain invested in a company which has consistently failed them and the wider community for so many years or realize their investment in cash, at a significant and highly attractive premium,” Garda Chief Executive Stéphan Crétier said in the statement. “It’s time for G4S to get back to its entrepreneurial roots.”
With G4S, Mr. Crétier is trying to score the deal of his career – one that will reshape an industry that’s growing globally. The 57-year-old has had his eye on the world’s No. 1 player for years. He sees it as a chance to rescue a company started by a mentor that he says has lost its way under outside management.
His aggressive tactics, including criticizing the company he wants to buy, have not been particularly well-received. The G4S board has declined to engage Garda in any meaningful talks. And a war of words has erupted between the CEO and hometown pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that has escalated to the threat of legal action.
The Caisse is the second-largest shareholder in California-based Allied Universal Security Services. Allied has made what G4S has called a “highly-conditional indicative offer” for G4S of “at least” £2.10 per share, subject to significant due diligence. It has until Dec. 9 to make a firm bid.
G4S said Wednesday its board was evaluating GardaWorld’s new offer together with legal and financial advisers and urged its shareholders to take no action. The company rejected Garda’s previous offer, calling it “highly opportunistic.”
G4S is in talks with Allied. It is providing both suitors with access to financial information under British takeover rules.
Garda’s all-cash offer expires on Dec. 16 so G4S shareholders have until then to decide what to do. Investors in the British company have signalled they are open to a deal as long as it’s at a fair price.
Any tie-up between Allied and G4S would not pass anti-trust hurdles, Mr. Crétier has said.
Shares in G4S climbed 7.7 per cent to £2.46 in afternoon trading Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.
Mr. Crétier, a former professional baseball umpire, is based in Dubai although Garda is headquartered in Montreal. If he wins G4S, he sees the Garda making major capital investments to turn its base in the city into a hub for advanced security technology. He has said he is working with Investment Quebec to use retailer Aldo’s former head office building.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.