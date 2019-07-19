 Skip to main content

Report on Business Genus Capital settles with B.C. regulator over misused commissions

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Genus Capital settles with B.C. regulator over misused commissions

VANCOUVER
The Associated Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

The B.C. Securities Commission has reached a settlement with a Vancouver-based investment management firm that misused client brokerage commissions.

Genus Capital Management Inc. has agreed to repay $1.67 million to current and former clients and an additional $350,000 to the provincial securities regulator.

The firm’s current clients will be repaid in the form of management fee credits, while former clients will receive cash refunds.

Story continues below advertisement

The regulator says the misuse of commissions involved “soft dollars” – credits provided by a broker to an investment manager in return for executing trades on behalf of the manager’s clients.

An investment manager may use the credit for eligible expenses if they are appropriately disclosed.

The commission says Genus used $1.67 million in soft dollars between 2009 and 2016 to pay for the development of in-house software and then transferred the software to a company in exchange for part-ownership of that company and a permanent license to use it.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter