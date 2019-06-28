Long-time BCE chief executive George Cope to step down, company names Mirko Bibic to top spot

Mirko Bibic is set to take the top job at BCE Inc. as long-time chief executive George Cope plans to leave early next year.
The company confirmed Mr. Cope’s retirement plans Friday morning, saying he will step down on January 5.
Mr. Bibic, a lawyer who for years played a key role in regulatory and corporate affairs at BCE, took on the expanded job of chief operating officer in October, 2018. The promotion, which gave him responsibility for operational matters at the telecom and media giant, was seen by many as a clear signal of the company’s CEO succession plan.
Mr. Cope, who will be 58 in July, has been chief executive for more than a decade, having stepped into the role in 2008 just before a blockbuster deal to take BCE private fell apart.
In the years that followed, he steered the still-public company through a turnaround in its operations – launching new marketing, restructuring the management ranks and investing in its landline and wireless networks – as well as a long series of acquisitions. Mr. Cope’s deals ranged from large and high-profile targets such as Astral Media, CTV and Manitoba Telecom Services Inc., to smaller but still strategic plays, like telecom distributors The Source and Glentel Inc. (owner of shopping mall mainstays Wireless Wave and TBooth Wireless).
On the legal side, Mr. Bibic helped fight numerous battles with federal authorities in Ottawa, sparring over regulations and smoothing the way for government approvals of the company’s many acquisitions. He joined BCE in 2004 after a stint in private practice with Stikeman Eilliott LLP in Ottawa and became chief legal and regulatory officer in 2012. Mr. Bibic will be 52 in July.
Mr. Cope got his start in the early days of the Canadian cellular industry, joining wireless startup Clearnet in the 1980s shortly after graduating from the University of Western Ontario, where the six-foot-seven-inch executive played varsity basketball.
He helped take Clearnet public in 1994 and sold it to Telus Corp. in 2000 for $6-billion. For a few years after that, Mr. Cope worked alongside Telus CEO Darren Entwistle and his time at the Vancouver-based telecom provider overlapped with Joe Natale, who is now the chief executive of Rogers Communications Inc.
