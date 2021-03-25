 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Multiple bidders expected for Weston Foods

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A delivery truck of Mexican bread maker Grupo Bimbo outside a convenience store in Monterrey, Mexico, on Aug. 8, 2018.

DANIEL BECERRIL/Reuters

George Weston Ltd. is hoping for a lineup at the cash register for its bakery business, which churns out well-known brands including Wonder Bread, ACE Bakery and Country Harvest.

A number of North American private equity funds, including unsuccessful bidders for the North American assets of Europe-based Aryzta AG , are expected to take a look at Weston Foods, according to an investment banker who works in the sector. The banker said Thomasville, Ga.-based Flowers Foods Inc. , which has a US$5-billion market capitalization, is also expected to bid for the Canadian company. The Globe and Mail is not naming the banker because the individual is not permitted to discuss potential clients.

The sales process for Weston Foods, expected to be launched in the coming weeks, comes shortly after a deal for another North American bakery business announced earlier this month, which could provide promising signs for the Weston sale. U.S. private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg agreed to buy Switzerland-based Aryzta AG’s North American business for US$850-million. Arytza has 15 facilities in the United States and Canada producing bread and other baked goods. By comparison, Weston Foods has 33 bakery facilities in Canada and the U.S., with roughly 6,000 employees.

Story continues below advertisement

Bank of Nova Scotia analyst Patricia Baker estimated on Tuesday that the assets could fetch $1.7-billion to $2.2-billion.

The Arytza sale was a “healthy auction process,” Ms. Baker wrote in a research note on Tuesday, which she suggested could mean that “there are several parties interested in acquiring bakery assets.”

Private equity funds are already players in a consolidating Canadian baking industry. In the past nine months, Montreal-based Champlain Financial Corp. snapped up two Quebec-based bakery chains, Maison Isabelle and Boulangerie-Pâtisserie Dumas, which sells puff pastries, croissants and vol-au-vents across the country.

Mexican multinational Grupo Bimbo, which has bakery operations around the world, would be a natural bidder if it were not for concerns about industry consolidation. George Weston executives are already familiar with the company, having sold Weston’s U.S. bakery business to Grupo Bimbo in 2010 for US$2.5-billion. However, a sale to Bimbo would almost certainly raise competition concerns, since the company already owns competitor Canada Bread, which it purchased from Maple Leaf Foods Inc. in 2014.

The bakery business in Canada is essentially a “duopoly,” said Sylvain Charlebois, senior director of Dalhousie University’s agrifood analytics lab. Especially in high-volume categories, Weston Foods and Canada Bread dominate the majority of the market.

But sales growth is hard-won in the sector, he added. According to Statistics Canada figures, the price of bread in Canada has actually declined slightly in the past five years.

“I suspect margins have been pretty tight at Weston bakeries, because prices have barely moved,” Prof. Charlebois said. “We are expecting prices to go up this year, but we are also expecting input costs [for ingredients such as flour] to rise in the coming years.”

Story continues below advertisement

Weston Foods was caught up in a scandal in 2017, when George Weston and Loblaw publicly stated that they had been part of an industry-wide bread price-fixing arrangement from 2001 to 2015. The companies reported the information to the Competition Bureau in 2015, and the investigation is continuing.

Weston Foods also underwent a multiyear transformation program, which was completed last year and included a strategic review of its operations.

Consumer product companies such as bakeries that produce stable cash flow and can be expanded through acquisitions are among the favourite targets for private equity funds, according to a survey published earlier this month by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Technology, health care and consumer product companies were the top three sectors for these fund managers. S&P said: “With an estimated US$1.9-trillion in dry powder globally, a low-interest-rate environment, and promising new opportunities arising in the market, it is likely that the hunt for good assets will continue to be very competitive.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies