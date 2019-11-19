 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

George Weston profit rises, thanks in part to improvement at Loblaw

Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Galen Weston speaks at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on May 10, 2016.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

George Weston Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, boosted in part by improved performance at Loblaw Companies Ltd. and its direct ownership interest in Choice Properties as a result of a reorganization last year.

The Toronto-based retail, bakery and real estate business says it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $69 million, or 44 cents per diluted share, for the quarter ended Oct. 5.

That compared with a profit of $51 million attributable to common shareholders, or 40 cents per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Sales totalled $15.2 billion, up from nearly $14.9 billion.

On an adjusted basis, George Weston says it earned $391 million or $2.54 per diluted common share in its latest quarter, up from $288 million or $2.25 per diluted common share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.14 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter