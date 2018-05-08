George Weston raises dividend, reports $180-million first-quarter profit

George Weston Ltd. raised its dividend as it reported a first-quarter profit of $180-million.
The company says it will now pay a dividend on its common shares of 49 cents a share, up from 45.5 cents.
The increase came as George Weston reported its profit attributable to common shareholders amounted to $1.40 per diluted share. That was up from $108-million or 84 cents a diluted share in the same quarter last year.
However, on an adjusted basis, which excludes a number of one-time items, George Weston says it earned $178-million or $1.38 a share compared with $184-million or $1.43 a share a year ago.
Sales in the quarter totalled $10.74-billion, down from $10.80-billion in the same quarter last year.
George Weston, the largest shareholder in Loblaw Companies Ltd., also runs the Weston Foods bakery business and holds a stake in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.