George Weston Ltd. WN-T reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it was hit by one-time charges driven by its stake in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

The company says its net earnings available to common shareholders from continuing operations totalled $610-million or $4.41 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 7, down from $889-million or $6.14 per diluted share a year earlier.

George Weston says the decrease was due to the unfavourable year-over-year net impact of adjusting items, primarily driven by a fair value adjustment on investment properties.

Revenue totalled $18.41-billion for the quarter, up from $17.52-billion in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, George Weston says it earned $3.36 per diluted share from continuing operations in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $3.12 per diluted share a year earlier.

George Weston owns a majority stake in Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and a large stake in Choice Properties REIT.