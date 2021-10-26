George Weston Ltd. has agreed to sell its bakery business, which produces brands including Wonder Bread, ACE Bakery and Country Harvest, to Toronto-based FGF Brands Inc. for $1.2-billion.

The company – which is also the controlling shareholder of Canadian grocery giant Loblaw Companies Ltd. – first announced its intention to sell the Weston Foods business last March, saying the intention was to focus on its real estate holdings and retail operations.

The deal announced Tuesday for the fresh and frozen bakery operations represented roughly 75 per cent of Weston Foods’ net sales last year. George Weston said it remains committed to selling the remainder of the business, which produces cookies, cones, crackers and wafers.

The sale involves a relatively small part of George Weston’s business, but one that provides a link to the roots of the company – and to the billionaire Weston family’s history. The family’s retail empire began in bread, when George Weston bought a bread route in Toronto 139 years ago.

“The Weston Foods business has been the foundation for the Weston Group in Canada since its establishment in 1882 and the decision to sell it was a difficult one,” George Weston chairman and chief executive officer Galen G. Weston said in a statement, adding that FGF is another family business and that the operations would be “in good hands.”

FGF was founded in 2004, and owns bakery locations across Canada and the U.S. The company owns brands including Stonefire Authentic Flatbreads and Simple Joys Bakery.

George Weston plans to use the money from the sale for share repurchases over time, the statement said.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval, and is expected to close in early 2022.

