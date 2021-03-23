George Weston to sell historic bakery business; management shift sees Galen G. Weston return as Loblaw president

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

George Weston to sell historic bakery business; management shift sees Galen G. Weston return as Loblaw president

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

George Weston Ltd. is putting its bakery business up for sale in order to focus on its real estate holdings and Loblaw Cos. Ltd. The grocery retailer has announced a management shuffle including the retirement of Loblaw president Sarah Davis.

George Weston owns the Weston Foods bakery business, which produces bread, rolls and baked goods in Canada and the U.S., under brands such as Wonder Bread, ACE Bakery, Country Harvest, D’Italiano and others. The bakery business had $2.1-billion in sales in 2020, representing less than 10 per cent of George Weston’s overall business.

The company had been considering acquisitions to scale up the Weston Foods business and keep it within the company, but ultimately decided to sell it instead. While a relatively small part of the business, the bakery represents the foundation of the billionaire Weston family’s retail empire, which began 139 years ago when George Weston went into business for himself by buying a bread route in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

George Weston Ltd. also owns 52.6 per cent of grocery giant Loblaw, and a 61.8-per-cent interest in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, which holds a broad portfolio of retail, industrial and office properties, many anchored by Loblaw stores.

“As George Weston focuses its attention on Loblaw and Choice Properties, we are confident this is the right time to unlock the strategic growth potential that exists within Weston Foods through its sale,” said Galen G. Weston, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, in a statement. “The sale of Weston Foods will allow me to dedicate renewed time and energy at Loblaw as we increase our momentum in both our bricks-and-mortar network, and our leadership in digital and data,” he added.

In a separate announcement, Loblaw announced that Ms. Davis will be retiring as president early at age 53, and that Mr. Weston will return to running Loblaw as chairman and president, in addition to his role at George Weston Ltd. Ms. Davis’s departure will occur after the company’s annual meeting on May 6.

Ms. Davis joined Loblaw in 2007, after holding senior positions at another family-controlled company, Rogers Communications Inc. At the time, Loblaw was struggling with a faltering supply chain and weak financial results. Ms. Davis was part of the leadership team that went about addressing those challenges, including overhauling the retailer’s IT infrastructure. In 2010, she was named chief financial officer, and in 2014 she was appointed chief administrative officer. Ms. Davis was appointed president in January, 2017. Now, Mr. Weston will now return to leading the grocery business.

The management shuffle signals “what is likely to be a heightened focus on operational efficiency and productivity, which has been somewhat lacking,” Royal Bank of Canada analyst Irene Nattel wrote in a research note on Tuesday.

George Weston Ltd. president and chief financial officer Richard Dufresne will also expand his role to include CFO of Loblaw, replacing Darren Myers, who will also leave the company on May 6. GWL board member Robert Sawyer, whose former roles include chief operating officer of grocer Metro Inc. and CEO of Rona Inc., will join Loblaw as chief operating officer.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies