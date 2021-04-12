 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Georgian wants to be like fintech firms it backs as it steps up financing strategy

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Madalin Mihailescu, CTO of Georgian Partners, left, and Jason Brenier, vice president strategy pose in their Toronto office.

Chris Donovan/The Globe and Mail

Georgian Partners became Canada’s biggest venture capital firm by investing in companies selling digital automation and artificial-intelligence-driven products. Now it’s trying to become one of those companies itself.

The Toronto financier, which invests largely in financial technology, or “fintech” enterprises, has dropped the word ‘Partners’ from its brand name and now publicly refers to itself as a fintech and a software company. It’s an unusual move in the private capital world and reflects the fact that Georgian, unlike its peers, builds its own AI and machine learning-driven software, which it gives to companies it backs – and future prospects – to help build their businesses.

Georgian-backed companies have used its software to speed up the review of documents, to predict the best sales leads, to pull insights from consumer data held by their clients without accessing any personal information and to identify acquisition targets. Georgian has also built a social network, or “community platform” used by portfolio company employees.

Story continues below advertisement

“Georgian is always trying to innovate and push its own business model,” said Jason Brenier, who heads product and innovation. “The strategy now is to build a technology platform to support all the experts we have at Georgian to continue being on the frontlines of engaging directly with their companies. … By taking this strategy we think we can have a deeper impact on more companies, and for a longer period of time.”

The strategy has helped Georgian win competitive financing mandates against U.S. funding giants.

Tealium Inc. CEO Jeff Lunsford picked Georgian to lead investments in the San Diego-based customer data management company and Alpharetta, Ga.-based cybersecurity provider DefenceStorm, Inc., which he chairs.

“We liked that part of their pitch was that they were going to invest not just in financial professionals but in technological and operational expertise to help portfolio companies,” Mr. Lunsford said.

Tealium has also used Georgian’s resources to assess M&A opportunities and refine its product strategy.

Now, Georgian, which has raised five growth equity funds since its founding by entrepreneurs Justin LaFayette and Simon Chong and financier John Berton in 2008, is embarking on a new investing strategy: doubling down on the winners in its portfolios with a different investment vehicle.

It recently closed its first “alignment fund,” a US$1.02-billion special purpose vehicle with a mandate to invest in four portfolio companies: Tealium, Toronto-based digital textbook publisher Tophatmonocle Corp. (Top Hat), New York workflow automation provider WorkFusion Inc. and stock exchange IEX Group Inc., led by Canadian Brad Katsuyama.

Story continues below advertisement

“We noticed many of our companies [selling] to larger funds” and continuing to grow in value, said Emily Walsh, a lead investor at Georgian and member of its steering committee. “We saw an opportunity with companies where we have strong alignment” to stay invested.

Mr. Lafayette added, “There’s no new company we’ve looked at that is as de-risked as a company we’ve lived with for five years. …Why let those great ones go? That was the genesis [of the idea]: Let’s stop selling the best.”

It’s part of a trend for private capital firms to keep backing their winners beyond the mandate of their core funds. Vancouver seed investor Version One Ventures and Montreal’s Diagram Ventures have also recently created similar funds.

Georgian identified its four target companies based on which would be looking to raise money in the first quarter of 2021, agreeing to provide fresh funding and buy out early shareholders. Many existing Georgian funders quickly signed on.

“What we really liked about this opportunity is Georgian had picked the companies they had the highest conviction in,” said Matthew Sparks, managing director with Northleaf Capital, a long-time Georgian backer. “To be in a transaction managed by a partner we trust and know well with assets we know are very strong checks a lot of boxes for us.”

Georgian plans to keep launching alignment funds, starting with another this year. “It’s a permanent strategy to continually invest in our best companies longer,” Mr. LaFayette said.

Story continues below advertisement

Georgian is also expected to launch its sixth, core growth fund in 2021, which will be larger than its last, US$850-million fund, raised last year.

As for becoming a fintech, Mr. LaFayette says Georgian’s strategy is to “measure and hold ourselves accountable for how much value [we have] created” for portfolio companies.

“That will force us to only do things that are adding value. ...We resist doing anything that’s 100 per cent manual and deliberately look for a digital and more efficient way to use data and information to drive that outcome.”

Georgian “is the great Canadian venture capital story and one of the few [domestic] players to reach scale and precedence that rivals some of the greatest investors in Silicon Valley,” said Toronto entrepreneur Michael Hyatt, a Georgian adviser.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies