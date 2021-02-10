German-based Allianz invests in industry veteran Som Seif’s Purpose Financial

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

German-based Allianz invests in industry veteran Som Seif’s Purpose Financial

Clare O’HaraWealth Management Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

German-based Allianz X has claimed a minority stake in investment industry veteran Som Seif’s Purpose Financial LP with a $53-million investment.

In the deal, which is to be announced Wednesday morning, Allianz X will make its second major investment in Canada, taking a 10-per-cent ownership stake in financial services provider Purpose Financial. Allianz X is the digital investment arm of global insurer Allianz Group, which manages almost €2-trillion ($3.08-trillion) in assets.

Mr. Seif, who is chief executive officer of Purpose, said the capital will help accelerate growth within the company – particularly in its retirement planning and in small-business lending operations.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of the biggest challenges we have as an industry in both Canada and in developed countries around the world is there is an aging demographic, and income security for that demographic is a huge social issue we have to be more focused on,” Mr. Seif said in an interview. “We are going to aggressively focus on building out better retirement offerings for Canadians.”

Over the past several years, Mr. Seif has been expanding his asset management business into a more digitally enabled financial services company. He continues to run Purpose Investments – an exchange-traded funds company that manages about $10-billion in assets. In 2018, he acquired online small-business lender Thinking Capital Financial Corp. and launched a cryptocurrency company, Ethereum Capital Inc.

In addition, he has added Purpose Advisor Solutions, which is a technology platform that manages about $2-billion in assets for independent wealth advisers and portfolio managers.

Allianz X is similarly known for tapping into innovative companies, with investments in names such as U.S. insurer Lemonade, telemedicine provider Amwell, Germany-based challenger bank N26 and ride-hailing companies Gojek and SafeBoda.

This is the second Canadian corporate investment for Allianz X. In 2019, Allianz X led a $100-million round of funding for Power Corp.’s subsidiary Wealthsimple. The global insurer contributed about $50-million to the round and obtained just less than 10-per-cent ownership in Wealthsimple and a seat on Wealthsimple’s board of directors.

Similar to the Wealthsimple deal, a member of the Allianz X team will be joining the Purpose Financial board of directors.

Mr. Seif said he has been in discussions with Allianz for more than a year, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic during a time Allianz was looking to expand its relationships in the Canadian market.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Seif said both companies will be able to leverage one another’s expertise in the insurance and wealth management space, particularly in retirement planning.

Allianz’s global head of retirement and wealth, Cameron Jovanovic, said retirement is also part of his company’s growth strategy, and a partnership will allow it to build more “digitally-enabled solutions” for customers.

“Given the current macroeconomic challenges and the growing importance of providing joint life insurance and asset management solutions, this partnership is a significant opportunity for Allianz and Purpose Financial to leverage each other’s expertise in financial services and digital technology,” Mr. Jovanovic said in a statement.

Mr. Seif is widely known in the financial community as Canada’s ETF pioneer after introducing some of Canada’s first ETFs to the market with the launch of Claymore Investments in 2005. That company quickly took off, reaching $8-billion in assets under management in fewer than six years.

In 2012, when ETFs began to catch the eye of larger asset managers, Mr. Seif’s U.S. financial backer, Guggenheim Partners, decided to sell the company to competitor BlackRock Inc.

A year later, Mr. Seif re-entered the ETF space with the launch of Purpose Investments . In 2017, he took on his first financial partner when OMERS Platform Investments, a branch of one of Canada’s largest pension fund managers, invested an undisclosed amount.

Story continues below advertisement

OMERS continues to be the largest institutional shareholder, while Allianz X will be the second largest.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies