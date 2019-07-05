 Skip to main content

Report on Business GFL acquiring recycling processor Canada Fibers

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

GFL acquiring recycling processor Canada Fibers

VAUGHAN, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Comments

GFL Environmental Inc. has signed a deal to acquire recycling processor Canada Fibers Ltd.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Canada Fibers provides recycling processing services to municipalities across Ontario, including Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

It has also been awarded the contract to design, build and operate an advanced single-stream material recovery facility in Winnipeg.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

GFL provides non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation and liquid waste management services in Canada and the United States.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter