GFL Environmental prepares to launch US$1.5-billion IPO

Canadian waste management company GFL Environmental Inc. has filed to go public, looking to raise US$1.5-billion in a cross-border deal.
If successful, the initial public offering will be one of the largest for a Canadian company in recent years.
GFL has long sought an IPO, but its plans seemed to change in early 2018 when the company brought in new private equity backers, BC Partners and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.
Later in the year, GFL also announced its largest acquisition to date, a $3.65-billion purchase, including debt, of North Carolina-based Waste Industries.
Despite the changes, GFL has decided to forge ahead with its IPO, partly driven by hot stock markets in Canada and the United States, as well as by premium valuations for waste management companies.
The Globe and Mail reported in June that GFL was looking to go public in the fall, and that timeline is still the target, according to people familiar with the transaction. A formal marketing roadshow is scheduled for September.
GFL will sell subordinate voting shares to public investors, and the company will use the IPO proceeds to repay debt and to help fund future acquisitions.
BMO Nesbitt Burns, Goldman Sachs Canada, J.P. Morgan Securities Canada, RBC Dominion Securities and Scotia Capital are serving as underwriters for the IPO.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.