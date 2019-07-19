 Skip to main content

Report on Business GFL Environmental prepares to launch US$1.5-billion IPO

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

GFL Environmental prepares to launch US$1.5-billion IPO

Tim Kiladze
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Canadian waste management company GFL Environmental Inc. has filed to go public, looking to raise US$1.5-billion in a cross-border deal.

If successful, the initial public offering will be one of the largest for a Canadian company in recent years.

GFL has long sought an IPO, but its plans seemed to change in early 2018 when the company brought in new private equity backers, BC Partners and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

Story continues below advertisement

Later in the year, GFL also announced its largest acquisition to date, a $3.65-billion purchase, including debt, of North Carolina-based Waste Industries.

Despite the changes, GFL has decided to forge ahead with its IPO, partly driven by hot stock markets in Canada and the United States, as well as by premium valuations for waste management companies.

The Globe and Mail reported in June that GFL was looking to go public in the fall, and that timeline is still the target, according to people familiar with the transaction. A formal marketing roadshow is scheduled for September.

GFL will sell subordinate voting shares to public investors, and the company will use the IPO proceeds to repay debt and to help fund future acquisitions.

BMO Nesbitt Burns, Goldman Sachs Canada, J.P. Morgan Securities Canada, RBC Dominion Securities and Scotia Capital are serving as underwriters for the IPO.​

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter