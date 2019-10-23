GFL launches waste management IPO, hoping to raise US$2.4-billion

Canadian waste management company GFL Environmental Inc. has officially launched its initial public offering, hoping to raise as much as US$2.4-billion in one of Canada’s largest-ever IPOs.
GFL originally filed the paperwork for its IPO in July, with plans to raise US$1.5-billion in a cross-border deal in the fall. The marketing for this deal has now commenced, and on Wednesday GFL announced it may raise more than initially intended.
Depending on investor demand, the company could sell as many as 100.7 million shares for US$24 each. GFL is marketing the deal for US$20 to $24 per share.
Canada has seen few IPOs of this size. Ottawa's sale of Canadian National Railway in 1995 netted $2.2-billion, while Manulife Financial Corp. raised $2.5-billion through its IPO in 1999.
GFL is selling into a hot market for waste companies, with major rivals Republic Services Inc., Waste Management Inc. and Waste Connections Inc. trading at an average of 33 times their earnings per share for the last twelve months. Anything over 15 to 20 times earnings is considered expensive.
However, GFL has yet to demonstrate its profit potential. Over its last three fiscal years the company has lost a cumulative $737-million, and in the first six months of fiscal 2019 the company lost $161-million.
GFL has long planned to go public, openly talking about the potential as far back as 2017. But its plans seemed to change in early 2018 after BC Partners and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan bought GFL from its previous private equity backers.
A few months later, GFL announced its largest acquisition to date, purchasing North Carolina-based Waste Industries for $3.65-billion, including debt.
The company’s balance sheet is now loaded with debt – both from the 2018 deals, and from using leverage to help fund its acquisitions over the years. In April the company issued US$500-million worth of unsecured notes and the securities were rated Caa2 by Moody’s Investors Service and CCC+ by Standard and Poor’s – deep in junk rating territory.
GFL intends to use some IPO proceeds to lower its debt load, but it will also some funds for future acquisitions. The company’s interest and other financing costs amounted to $251-million in the first half of fiscal 2019, larger than its total loss.
GFL, which stands for “Green for Life,” was founded by Canadian Patrick Dovigi and he is known for his acquisitive mindset. The North American waste management industry has been highly fragmented and GFL has sought to consolidate the market. Following its purchase of Waste Industries last year, GFL is now the fourth-largest waste management company in North America.
As part of its IPO GFL is selling subordinate voting shares to the public, meaning new investors will not have the same voting rights as some existing owners – a common theme in recent IPOs, particularly for technology companies.
After the offering, chief executive officer Patrick Dovigi will hold all of GFL’s multiple voting shares. However, as long as BC Partners holds at least 15 per cent of the company’s stock, Mr. Dovigi will have to vote in line with the recommendations made by the directors BC has nominated to GFL’s board.
BC Partners, Teachers, and another private equity backer, GIC, will collectively control approximately 63 per cent of the GFL’s subordinate voting shares.
Aside from Mr. Dovigi, the other individual with a significant stake in GFL is Ven Poole, the former CEO of Waste Industries. He currently owns 9.9 million subordinate voting shares, worth US$218-million at the mid-point of marketing range for GFL’s IPO.
J.P. Morgan Securities, Goldman Sachs, BMO Nesbitt Burns, RBC Dominion Securities and Scotia Capital are serving as lead underwriters for the IPO.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.