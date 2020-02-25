GFL pushes ahead with plans to launch one of Canada’s largest ever IPOs

Waste-management company GFL Environmental Inc. said on Tuesday it is proceeding with one of Canada’s largest-ever initial public offerings nearly four months after it halted its last attempt to go public.
GFL aims to raise as much as US$1.75-billion selling subordinate voting shares and another US$800-million issuing tangible equity units, assuming underwriters exercise overallotment options.
GFL launched an IPO last autumn, but pulled the deal in November after investors questioned its heavy debt load. The transaction was set to raise as much as US$2.4-billion, which would have made it one of the largest in Canadian history. Manulife Financial’s IPO in 1999 was worth US$1.7-billion.
The offering is expected to be priced in early March, and the proceeds will be used primarily for debt reduction. It comes against the backdrop of a market swoon triggered by global economic fears over the coronavirus contagion.
Under the offering GFL will sell 73.2-million subordinate voting shares for US$20-$US$21 apiece. Concurrently, the company will sell 14-million tangible equity units at US$50 per unit. Underwriters have the option to purchase another 11-million shares and 2.1-million units to cover overallotments, the company said.
The equity units include a prepaid stock purchase contract and a senior amortizing note.
GFL has earmarked the proceeds to redeem its outstanding 5.625-per cent senior notes due 2022, 5.375-per cent senior notes due 2023, US$270-million principal amount of its 7 per cent senior notes due 2026, and US$240-million of its 8.5 per cent senior notes due 2027. It said it would use any remaining for general corporate purpose, including acquisitions.
Underwriters are led by JP Morgan Chase & Co., Bank of Montreal, Goldman Sachs & Co., Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia.
