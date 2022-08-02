A giant sinkhole has opened up near a Lundin Mining Corp.’s copper mine in Chile, forcing the Canadian miner to suspend some development work at the site.

Chilean authorities are investigating the cause and Toronto-based Lundin has suspended development work at the Alcaparrosa mine in the northern part of the country.

Chile’s geology and mining regulator, Sernageomin, posted a picture of the 25 meter-wide sinkhole on Twitter on Monday. Sernageomin is analyzing the sinkhole and will issue recommendations in due course.

Alcaparrosa is part of Lundin’s Candelaria copper gold and silver complex, which is 80 per cent owned by Lundin and 20 per cent by Japan’s Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Lundin said the suspension of development at Alcaparrosa likely won’t affect the annual production forecast at Candelaria. The mine accounts for about 5 per cent of Candeleria’s output. Candeleria is Lundin’s biggest copper operation by far with projected annual production of about 160,000 tonnes this year.

Sam Crittenden, analyst with RBC Dominion Securities Inc,. wrote in a note to clients that the suspension of development work could have a modest impact on the mine plan and production over the medium term.

Candeleria in the past has suffered from several operational problems that have hampered production. In 2017, a rockslide forced Lundin to cut its production forecast by about 20 per cent at the site. Last year, the company cut its production forecast again after setbacks with the mill and after encountering grade shortfalls. Subsequently the company cut ties with its chief executive officer, Marie Inkster, of only a few years.

Lundin purchased its stake in Candelaria in 2014 for US$1.8-billion from United States copper major Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Shares in Lundin fell by 5.8 per cent on Tuesday in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Lundin, which producers copper, zinc, gold and nickel, also has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States.

In late July, Lundin’s founder and former chairman, Lukas Lundin, died from cancer at the age of 64. Mr. Lundin had been active in the mining and energy sector since the 1980s and was instrumental in the founding of 11 Lundin Group companies.

