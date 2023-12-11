Open this photo in gallery: Glenn Chamandy, seen here in 2015, has left his positions as CEO and board member of Gildan Activewear, the company said in a statement.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Gildan Activewear Inc. has made a sudden change in its senior leadership ranks, replacing long-time chief executive and co-founder Glenn Chamandy after 20 years at the helm.

Mr. Chamandy, who has led the maker of T-shirts and socks since 2004, has left his positions as CEO and board member, Montreal-based Gildan said in a statement Monday morning. He will be replaced in February by former Fruit of the Loom executive Vince Tyra while current Gildan director Craig Leavitt acts as interim CEO, the company said.

No reason was given for Mr. Chamandy’s departure. In addition to being CEO, he has been a director since 1984.

“Over the span of his 40 year career, Glenn has been a forerunner in our industry, taking Gildan from a small family-owned business to a leading apparel company with over US$3-billion in revenues” said Gildan Chairman Donald Berg. “We thank Glenn for his service and wish him well.”

Gildan’s share price has climbed 30 per cent over the past year. Its current market capitalization is $8.5-billion.

The company vowed in the statement to push on with its existing strategy, building on its strength in large-scale, low-cost, vertically integrated manufacturing.

“We believe Gildan is well-positioned to navigate near-term headwinds and leverage its low-cost position to aggressively pursue share gains,” BMO Capital Markets analyst Stephen MacLeod said in a note following the company’s latest third quarter results in November.

Mr. Tyra brings a deep understanding of the apparel industry, from manufacturing to distribution and brand building, Gildan said. He previously led apparel supplier Alphabroder, tripling the company’s revenue during his six years as CEO.

Before that, Mr. Tyra was president of Fruit of the Loom, leading a turnaround of the company that led to its sale to Berkshire Hathaway. He was most recently senior vice-president of corporate strategy and mergers and acquisitions at Houchens Industries.