Gildan board resigns, clearing the way for Glenn Chamandy to retake control of clothing company

The board of directors at Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL-T resigned on Thursday evening, paving the way for former chief executive Glenn Chamandy to retake the helm of the clothing manufacturer with backing from activist fund manager Browning West.

Mr. Chamandy’s return to the company he co-founded in 1984 marks the end to a boardroom battle that began when the board dismissed the 61-year-old CEO in December over succession issues. The board named former Fruit of the Loom executive Vince Tyra as the new CEO of one the world’s largest T-shirt makers. Tyra also resigned on Thursday evening.

Over the past six months, many of Gildan’s largest shareholders joined Los Angeles-based Browning West in campaigning for Mr. Chamandy’s reappointment. In the past week, shareholder advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis recommended investors back Browning West’s campaign to bring back Mr. Chamandy.

