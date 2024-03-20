Opposition is springing up against any effort by Gildan Activewear Inc.’s board to sell the company.

Browning West, a California-based investment firm with a roughly 5 per cent stake in the Canadian clothing maker, says Gildan’s move to initiate a sales process is an attempt by current directors to dodge their day of reckoning at the company’s annual meeting scheduled for May 28. The firm is leading a campaign by dissident investors who want to replace Gildan’s current board in a bid to bring back former chief executive Glenn Chamandy.

“Since the onset of our campaign, we have maintained that Gildan is a high-quality business with significant latent earnings power and strong value creation potential under the right board and management. We are naturally concerned that the board has initiated a sale process in order to avoid accountability,” Browning West said in a statement released Wednesday.

Gildan recently received a takeover approach from an unnamed buyer and subsequently gave investment banks RBC Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. a mandate to look for additional bidders, The Globe & Mail reported Tuesday. The company confirmed that several potential buyers expressed an interest in considering a friendly deal with Gildan.

At least three U.S. private equity funds are each currently trying to raise up to US$5-billion in debt from banks and bond markets to fund a Gildan takeover, according to sources who spoke to The Globe, as well as information gathered from documents that would-be bidders are sending to banks as they attempt to line up loans. The Globe is not naming the sources because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the situation.

Potential bidders for Gildan include Boston-based Bain Capital, which has made a number of successful investments in Canadian consumer product companies, and Sycamore Partners, a New York-based private equity fund that specializes in retail and consumer businesses, the sources said. In 2023, Sycamore acquired 450 Rona stores in Canada when Rona’s U.S. parent, Lowe’s, decided to exit the market.

Gildan has been engulfed in an intense power struggle since December, when it dismissed its then-chief executive officer Glenn Chamandy after 40 years with the company, the past 20 as CEO. The company named former Fruit of the Loom executive Vince Tyra as his replacement.

Gildan’s board insists it was entirely justified in sacking Mr. Chamandy, saying it had gradually lost faith in his ability to lead the company, in part because he had become distracted by personal pursuits. Directors have said the current situation could have been avoided, but Mr. Chamandy refused to co-operate in a smooth transfer of leadership.

Investors, however, were taken aback by the C-suite switch, and several of them have signalled they want Mr. Chamandy back. Those shareholders say the board failed in its duties because it abruptly terminated a proven CEO and installed a replacement who is not qualified for the job.

Led by Browning West, nine dissident investors holding an estimated 35 per cent of Gildan’s stock have called publicly for Mr. Chamandy’s reinstatement. Many of these shareholders also back Browning’s proposed slate of eight directors.

News that a sales process is under way underscores the need for an immediate reconstitution of Gildan’s board, even before the annual meeting, Browning West said in its statement Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear how the fund intends to accomplish that goal.

“Our slate clearly has substantial shareholder backing and is focused on maximizing long-term shareholder value, compared to the current ‘lame duck’ board which is poorly positioned to evaluate any offers for the company,” Browning West said. “Under no circumstances can the current board be trusted to oversee a sale process.”