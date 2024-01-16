Open this photo in gallery: Gildan Activewear Inc. is accusing its recently terminated CEO of having inappropriately close relationships with some of the shareholders calling for his reinstatement.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL-T says it has uncovered new information suggesting former chief executive officer Glenn Chamandy was even less engaged in his job than previously thought and has a “close relationship” with Browning West, a U.S. hedge fund spearheading a shareholder campaign to have him reinstated.

“In addition to rarely being in the office, holding few senior management meetings and never bothering to visit the company’s newest manufacturing plant, Gildan has now learned that Mr. Chamandy sent on average no more than a handful of work e-mails a day and had few business-related meetings diarized on his calendar,” the Canadian maker of T-shirts and fleece said in an update Tuesday after markets closed.

Gildan also said Mr. Chamandy failed to disclose an investment with another shareholder.

Gildan’s board is locked in a fight with several major shareholders over the surprise dismissal of Mr. Chamandy, the company’s co-founder and long-time CEO, in December. Directors have said they’re unanimous that his continued employment would have jeopardized the company’s future and that they lost confidence in his leadership over time as he became in increasingly distracted with his personal pursuits.

Shareholders including Browning West and Montreal investment management firm Jarislowsky Fraser say Mr. Chamandy has delivered in spades for investors over the years and want him back. Browning filed a formal request with Gildan last week to hold a special shareholders meeting without delay and reconstitute the board with eight new directors.

Gildan directors have been probing Mr. Chamandy’s actions around the time he left the company, and have accessed his work files and other electronic data. They say that what they’ve uncovered so far underscores that they were right to question their faith in him.

“Mr. Chamandy’s actions and lack of transparency with the board are further indication that new leadership was required at Gildan,” directors said in a statement Tuesday. On Monday, Vince Tyra, a former executive at Fruit of the Loom, started as Gildan’s new CEO.

Directors say their investigation shows that Mr. Chamandy failed to disclose that he had invested in funds managed by a Gildan shareholder who has now come out in support of reinstating him as CEO. A senior executive of that shareholder also bought a multimillion-dollar property at Apes Hill, the private golf course in Barbados owned by Mr. Chamandy, they said.

Gildan did not disclose the name of the shareholder but it’s not Browning West, according to a well-placed source familiar with the situation. The Globe and Mail is not naming the source because they were not authorized to speak to the media about private company matters.

Mr. Chamandy nevertheless does appear to have a close relationship with Browning West, according to the Gildan board. While he was Gildan’s CEO, he was invited to be one of the guest speakers at the hedge fund’s February, 2023, investor day, they said. While Browning West has been invested in Gildan for years, Mr. Chamandy appears to have treated it differently from other shareholders, the directors said.

As one example, on Nov. 8 of last year, Mr. Chamandy played host to Browning West founders Usman Nabi and Peter Lee as well as a number of investors in the hedge fund on an “exclusive visit” to Gildan’s manufacturing plant in Honduras, the board said. The directors said they could find no other example in recent history of any other Gildan shareholder being offered similar treatment.

A spokesman for Browning West wasn’t immediately available Tuesday evening to address the Gildan release. Mr. Chamandy did not respond to a request for comment.

Gildan directors say Mr. Chamandy agreed to an orderly three-year succession plan in December, 2021, but that by the fall of 2023, he had moved to entrench himself as CEO.

They said the Honduras visit was just a week after the former CEO made a major strategy presentation to the board calling for the company to make at least two major multibillion-dollar acquisitions and keep him in charge to oversee the integration. The board has said it was dubious about these acquisitions, particularly in light of Mr. Chamandy’s inability to answer even the most basic questions about his strategic proposal.

Directors say they asked him to provide a thorough analysis of the plan and instead he gave them an ultimatum: Either support his strategy and his leadership or he would immediately leave and sell his stock.

On Nov. 25, Mr. Chamandy sent the board a letter indicating he’d grown impatient by their lack of response to his strategic proposal, calling it “nothing other than an insincere delaying tactic,” because the board was in advanced talks with another CEO candidate and wanted him gone.

By the next day, he’d already begun moving out of his office, Gildan said.