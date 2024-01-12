Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc. is moving up the start date of its new chief executive officer, a move sure to draw the ire of investors who want him gone and the former CEO reinstated.

Montreal-based Gildan (GIL-T), whose board is locked in a clash with several major shareholders over the surprise dismissal of long-time CEO Glenn Chamandy in December, said Friday that new CEO Vince Tyra will start on Monday Jan. 15. That’s roughly a month before he was previously slated to begin.

“At the board’s request, Mr. Tyra has made himself available to move the start date from February 12 to respond to requests to engage early with key stakeholders and bring needed stability and leadership to the company,” Gildan said in a news release.

Speeding up Mr. Tyra’s arrival will almost certainly add more fuel to the fire in an intense conflict over the future of the company between Gildan’s board and major investors such as hedge fund Browning West and investment management firm Jarislowsky Fraser. The fight has taken on a personal tone, with directors attacking Mr. Chamandy for a fading commitment to his job and accusing him of questionable behaviour around the time he left, such as deleting messages on corporate-issued devices.

Browning filed a formal request with Gildan earlier this week to hold a special shareholders meeting without delay and reconstitute the board. It wants Mr. Tyra out, Mr. Chamandy rehired, and eight of the directors on Gildan’s current 11-member board removed and replaced with new directors in order to reverse the company’s share price decline over the past month.

In a letter to shareholders this past Tuesday, Browning West founders Usman Nabi and Peter Lee anticipated the board might bring forward Mr. Tyra’s start date. “Such a move would highlight the Board’s reckless disregard for shareholders who have clearly rejected Mr. Tyra and his weak credentials,” they said.

Like other Gildan shareholders, Browning West has made a significant return over the years with Mr. Chamandy at the helm. And they’ve said they’re dismayed that the former CEO wasn’t an active participant in picking his successor.

The board has countered that Mr. Chamandy has failed to groom an internal candidate over the years and in the end sought to entrench himself as chief executive. They’ve said they are unanimous in their conviction that keeping Mr. Chamandy on would have jeopardized the future of Gildan. “It became clear that he had no credible long-term strategy and no vision,” they’ve said.

Browning West says Mr. Tyra, a former executive at Fruit of the Loom, isn’t up to the job. They say that during his tenure as president of retail and activewear at the underwear maker from 1997 to 2000, its share price declined by 99 per cent. During his time as CEO of Broder Brothers from 2000 to 2005, the business’s net income became a loss and operating margins averaged barely 2 per cent, they say. By comparison, Gildan’s net earnings doubled and its stock increased five times over the same period under Mr. Chamandy’s leadership.

Gildan’s board has defended the choice, saying Mr. Tyra is an accomplished leader with deep experience in the apparel industry spanning distribution, manufacturing and brand building. Directors say that when Mr. Tyra was at Fruit of the Loom, the company faced financial challenges and that it was his restructuring plan that laid the foundation needed to stabilize the company. It was eventually sold to Berkshire Hathaway.

In the Friday release, Gildan included several statements from people testifying to Mr. Tyra’s character and qualifications. The first is from Yoo Jin Kim, a former principal at Bain Capital. Gildan’s board says Bain noticed Mr. Tyra’s turnaround work at Fruit of the Loom and hired him to be CEO of Broder Bros., which they owned at the time.

“With almost 30 years of private equity investing experience, I have worked with countless CEOs in multiple industries,” Mr. Kim is quoted as saying in the Gildan release. “Vince was in the top-tier of those executives given his leadership strengths, ability to build strong teams and culture, financial performance, acquisition experience, and solid character…Gildan is very fortunate to have Vince as its next leader.”