 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Gildan reports lower fourth-quarter profit and sales, but raises quarterly dividend

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Gildan Activewear reported its fourth-quarter results Thursday.

Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

Gildan Activewear Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year earlier as the company also saw sales fall and it recorded a charge related to a shift in strategy.

However, the clothing maker raised its quarterly dividend 15.4 cents from its previous rate of 13.4 cents.

Gildan, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$32.5 million or 16 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 29 compared with a profit of US$59.6 million or 29 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Net sales for the quarter totalled US$658.7 million, down from $742.7 million.

On an adjusted basis, Gildan says it earned 41 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 43 cents per share a year earlier.

In its outlook, Gildan says it expects to earn US$1.70 to US$1.80 per diluted share in 2020 and adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of US$1.85 to US$1.95 on projected sales growth for the year of two to four per cent.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies