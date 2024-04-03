The board of Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL-T is pushing potential buyers to make their initial takeover offers by April 10 as the clothing manufacturer attempts to find alternatives to an activist investor campaign aimed at replacing its directors.

Montreal-based Gildan’s board put the company up for sale in February after receiving an unsolicited takeover approach. The expression of interest came after Gildan’s board dismissed co-founder and chief executive officer Glenn Chamandy in December, kicking off a campaign led by fund manager Browning West to replace the board and reinstate Mr. Chamandy.

Gildan’s financial and legal advisers are now pushing potential bidders to make their initial offers by next Wednesday, according to two sources familiar with the process, as part of a strategy to give shareholders clarity on the sales process ahead of Gildan’s annual meeting, scheduled for May 28, where shareholders will vote on board members.

Takeovers traditionally play out over several months, with target companies and their advisers using the initial offers to narrow the list of potential buyers down to two or three bidders.

At least three U.S. private equity funds – Bain Capital, Sycamore Partners and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC – are circling Gildan, according to analysts. Gildan’s advisers are the investment banking units of Royal Bank of Canada and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and law firm Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is advising the special committee of Gildan’s board that will consider takeover offers.

Gildan is one of the country’s largest publicly traded consumer product companies, with a US$8.4-billion market capitalization.

Gildan’s board has been in a war of words with Browning West and several other institutional investors since December, with some fund managers arguing Gildan’s shares are undervalued and the directors’ decision to put the company up for sale is driven by fears of losing the proxy vote at the annual meeting.

On Monday, Browning West released its strategy for improving performance at Gildan, if their slate of directors is elected and the 61-year-old Mr. Chamandy returns as CEO. The 57-page document says Gildan can boost its share price to US$60 in the short term and to US$100 within five years by shifting more manufacturing to its newly built factories in Bangladesh, expanding international sales of T-shirts and fleece wear and taking on more debt to buy back shares.

On Wednesday, Gildan stock opened at US$36.62 on the New York Stock Exchange.

“There seems to be a consensus forming on how the operating path going forward should look like,” said analyst George Doumet at Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday. He said whoever ends up running Gildan will ”focus on being the lowest-cost operator; emphasis on organic growth through market share gains; margin improvement through mix and operating leverage, and use leverage to magnify shareholder returns.”