Open this photo in gallery: Gildan head office is seen in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

Canadian clothing maker Gildan Activewear Inc. is convening its shareholders in late spring to vote on a board of directors, a timeline it says will allow investors to better judge the competence of new chief executive Vince Tyra over the next several weeks.

The Montreal-based company is under pressure from a group of dissident shareholders led by U.S. hedge fund Browning West to hold a meeting as soon as possible in order to consider bringing in a new board that would back the return of former Gildan CEO Glenn Chamandy. The apparel maker counters that Mr. Chamandy tried to entrench himself as CEO and that giving him his job back would jeopardize the company’s future.

Browning wants a majority of Gildan’s current 11-director board out and has made a formal request to the company for a special meeting so the hedge fund can propose its own slate of director candidates. The list of nominees is supported by five shareholders, including Montreal-based investment management firm Jarislowsky Fraser and New York-based Oakcliff Capital.

Gildan responded Monday and says it has called two shareholders meetings for May 28, one a special meeting and the other an annual meeting. But the clothing maker says it will seek a court ruling on whether the Browning West requisition is legal. If a judge rules in its favour, the company would hold just an annual meeting that day and drop the special meeting the hedge fund was seeking.

“Over the last few weeks, the company has heard from numerous shareholders, both those who have indicated preliminary support for Browning West and those who have not,” Gildan said in a news release. “The board and shareholders are aligned in the view that a speedy resolution of this unnecessary proxy contest is in the best interests of the company and its shareholder owners.”

Monday’s developments opens up a new front in the conflict over who should run Gildan, owner of the American Apparel brand. A meeting date has been set but it’s unclear whether the dissident shareholders will accept it.

Browning West did not respond immediately to a request for comment Monday.

“We do have a sense of urgency here on the activist side,” said François Dauphin, chief executive of Montreal’s Institute for Governance of Private and Public Organizations. “Every hour, every week that goes by makes the possibility of getting Mr. Chamandy back at the helm that much harder.”

The Montreal clothing maker shocked investors when it announced Dec. 11 that it had dismissed Mr. Chamandy, who had been CEO for 20 years. It named Mr. Tyra, a former Fruit of the Loom Inc. executive, as his replacement. The sacking has triggered a power struggle between the board and several major investors, who say the CEO’s exit was unwarranted.

Gildan is keen on putting Mr. Tyra front and centre and a May meeting gives him some time to build his currency with shareholders. The company said it “remains ready and willing” to engage with Browning West and other shareholders to find a resolution to the dispute. It said while it has offered the hedge fund an opportunity to meet with the new CEO, it has not been offered access in turn to Browning’s director nominees.

The decision to hold the shareholders meeting in May takes into account the views of investors who’ve expressed support for a spring meeting and a desire to limit disruption to the business, Gildan said. Combining a special meeting with an annual meeting on the same day avoids having two meetings within a month or two of each other that would address similar issues, the company said.

On the issue of whether the Browning West meeting requisition is legitimate, Gildan wants a court to decide. The company said it will file an application for declaratory judgment to the Quebec Court today seeking a ruling that the Browning West requisition is null and void.

Under Canadian law, shareholders can requisition a special meeting of shareholders only if they hold more than 5 per cent of a company’s shares. Gildan says it believes Browning West violated U.S. antitrust law when it built up its Gildan stake, making its meeting request non valid. The hedge fund bought a stake without making a regulatory filing and without complying with a mandatory 30-day wait period under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, Gildan says.

Browning West’s stance is that it is not obligated to file under the HSR Act as the fund’s parent entity is not incorporated in the United States and Gildan is not based in the United States. The hedge fund’s share purchases were made by BW Cayman based in the Cayman Islands, according to information obtained by The Globe and Mail.