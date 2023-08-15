Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD-Q has inked a deal worth up to US$306-million with a biotech startup co-founded by veteran B.C. life sciences entrepreneurs to develop antibody-based treatments targeting cancer and inflammatory diseases.

The U.S. drug giant will pay Tentarix Biotherapeutics Inc. US$66-million upfront and the pair will partner on three development programs that have yet to enter the clinic and which Gilead has the option to buy outright for US$80-million apiece.

The deal “will be highly synergistic to our ongoing efforts, building upon our growing strength in protein therapeutics, and may provide access to next generation, multi-specific biologics,” Flavius Martin, Gilead’s executive vice-president of research, said in a release.

With the deal, Tentarix joins AbCellera Biologics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc., two other companies active in the Vancouver area, in achieving early external validation for their antibody therapy developments.

Jerel Davis, managing director with company backer Versant Ventures and a Tentarix director, said the three-year-old startup has “many other campaigns internally, some of which have tremendous partner interest. It’s not a one- or two-trick pony. There is so much more in the pipeline.”

Tentarix was founded three years ago by five industry veterans, including chief technology officer Michael Gallo and board member Paul Kang, both based in Burnaby, B.C. The pair have worked for decades in the antibody generation technology business; Mr. Gallo was part of the original scientific team at Cell Genesys Inc. that developed the first transgenic mouse technology for generating human antibodies. He became vice-president of research with a spinoff called Abgenix and ran the unit in Burnaby from 2001 to 2007 after it was bought by drug giant Amgen Inc. He and Mr. Kang later founded Innovative Targeting Solutions Inc., whose licensed drug-discovery technology is at the heart of Tentarix’s platform

The other co-founders, chief executive officer Paul Grayson, chief scientific officer Stephen Demarest and chief development officer Margaret Karow are all based in San Diego, home to Tentarix headquarters and its other research and development site. Tentarix has 15 employees in B.C. and 25 in San Diego. The company raised US$50-million in 2021, co-led by San Francisco-based Versant – one of the most active investors in the Canadian drug development sector – and Samsara BioCapital, also based in San Francisco.

Tentarix is developing biologic therapies called “conditional drugs” that target specific cells in the body by binding with multiple proteins on their surfaces. The antibody-like drugs function like a combination lock, only activating targeted cells if the biologic’s tentacles bind with all the intended proteins. (The company’s logo is an octopus, providing a visual impression of how its treatments function.)

That means Tentarix-developed treatments could direct specific cells in specific parts of the body to do particular tasks, such as killing cancer cells “or proliferating or expanding” white blood cells that target cancer or reduce inflammations caused by autoimmune diseases, Mr. Grayson said in an interview. Because they only work on specifically targeted cells with precise connector proteins, they wouldn’t cause damaging side effects to other cells.

The process to discover conditional drugs is as fascinating as how they would work and as complex as locating “a needle in a mountain of hay,” the CEO said.

Tentarix generates billions of proteins with different binding sequences, passing them through cell sorters that can screen 50,000 molecules a second at its B.C. facility. As they pass through a needle-tip apparatus, those molecules that come out with fluorescent tags – indicating they would have the right tentacles to bind to targets – are separated out.

“At the end of the day we end up with one test tube” of promising molecules, representing less than 0.01 per cent of those screened, Mr. Grayson said. Tentarix then sequences their DNA to determine what proteins made by the cells caused the tentacles to work; it further narrows down the cells in search of the ideal protein with all the necessary tentacles to create a fully functional treatment, which would still have to pass years of safety and efficacy trials and earn regulatory approval to get to market.

When asked if Tentarix was in talks on other partnerships Mr. Grayson said only “there could be some additional discussions ongoing. There is a lot of interest in figuring out how far you can really push biologics in terms of their functionality and developability.”