Global markets, oil prices sideswiped by Trump’s threat of expanded tariffs on Chinese goods

Stock markets, oil prices and the yuan all plunged into new uncertainty Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump promised a sweeping hike of tariffs on Chinese goods in one of the sharpest escalations in the months-long trade war between the world’s largest economies.

The Chinese government on Monday sought to project calm in response, with foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang saying a delegation of negotiators is still “preparing to travel to the U.S. for trade talks” — although he declined to comment on when that might be. The latest round had been scheduled for Wednesday, with expectations that a deal could be concluded shortly.

“We hope the U.S. will join efforts with China and we can meet each other half-way,” Mr. Geng said.

Story continues below advertisement

But such reassurances did little to assuage fears that coursed through global markets. Shares on China’s Shenzhen and Shanghai exchanges fell 7.4 and 5.6 per cent, respectively, while the yuan took its biggest dive since 2016 and crude prices retreated by roughly 2 per cent after Mr. Trump said he would hike tariffs to 25 per cent on US$250-billion of Chinese goods by Friday. He pledged to extend equally punitive tariffs on the remaining US$325-billion in goods exported to the U.S. from China, and to do so “shortly,” faulting Beijing for moving too slowly and trying “to renegotiate” on a trade deal that markets had seen as nearly complete. Only a week earlier, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had said the two sides were “getting into the final laps.”

Mr. Trump’s threats on Sunday shocked markets, threw into question the latest round of trade talks between the U.S. and China, scheduled to begin Wednesday in Washington, and dramatically underscored the risk that the ongoing trade war poses to global trading patterns.

Markets in Germany and France were down about 2 per cent in early trading Monday.

This has “put the whole world into a chaotic situation once again,” said Wang Huiyao, founder and president of Center for China and Globalization, a prominent think tank in Beijing. Indications from the U.S. had been that “a good deal has been done, just some final touches need to be in place,” he said.

Instead, Mr. Trump’s “unpredictable style has really, I think, interrupted the negotiations,” Mr. Wang said, calling the sudden imposition of new tariffs “not really rational.”

The White House pivot on a China deal suggested that the state of negotiations had been misunderstood, said Andrew Polk, founding partner of Trivium, a Beijing-based business advisory firm.

“I’m not sure a deal is impossible at this stage. But markets and others were thinking about it wrong,” he said. “The closer you came, the harder it got to finalization, because you were then dealing with the stickiest possible issues.”

Story continues below advertisement

The threat to impose new tariffs also adds weight to arguments that elements in the Trump White House are taking a hard-line approach to trade talks. “My understanding is that the U.S. negotiators basically want all or nothing,” said Mr. Polk. “So even if a deal has been close for the last several weeks, a deal that doesn’t get them 100 per cent of what they want is no deal.”

The Chinese position on Mr. Trump’s announcement was difficult to discern. While some observers called it unlikely Beijing would send a team to Washington to conduct talks under a serious new economic threat from the White House, Chinese state media largely kept silent on the tariff threats. The People’s Daily online reported Mr. Geng’s comments without reference to the detail of Mr. Trump’s plans. A Sina Finance article on Monday’s tumble in share prices made no mention of the U.S.

Hu Xijin, the outspoken editor of the Global Times, a Communist Party-run paper that typically has a nationalist perspective, tweeted early Monday that China’s vice premier Liu He is “very unlikely” to go to the U.S. this week for trade talks. Hours later, he wrote: “I got the information that Chinese delegation may still go to the US. This should be seen as a good will from the Chinese side.”

Belief that a trade deal is imminent has been supported in part by Mr. Mnuchin, who has in recent weeks outlined a series of measures to be included in any such agreement. They include measures to constrain Beijing’s ability to manipulate its currency and, crucially, a willingness by both sides to establish “enforcement offices” to ensure compliance.

But in raising the stakes on talks that had been nearing conclusion, the U.S. President also gave new credence to fears that he is seeking something greater than mere trade concessions.

“This is the economic component of a containment strategy — punishing China in the world trading system on which it relies so heavily, and seeing what they will give in return,” said Jane Golley, an economist who is acting director of the Australian Centre on China in the World.

Story continues below advertisement

“What’s at threat is the global trading order that the U.S. has upheld for decades, and that Trump is steadily undoing.”