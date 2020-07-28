Global passenger traffic will not recover until 2024, a year later than expected, IATA says

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Global passenger traffic will not recover until 2024, a year later than expected, IATA says

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Demand for international airfares will not recover until 2024 due in part to the failure of the United States and developing countries to control the pandemic, an airline industry groups says, pushing back an earlier estimate by a year.

People will be slower than expected to resume flying as important markets remain closed, corporate travel budgets are tight and consumer confidence stays low due to economic hardship or fears of catching the deadly illness, the International Air Transport Association said on Tuesday.

“All of this points to a longer recovery period and more pain for the industry and the global economy,” said Alexandre de Juniac, head of IATA, describing the upturn in ticket sales since April’s bottom as “very weak.”

Story continues below advertisement

The recovery in domestic or short-haul traffic will happen faster than international flights, but IATA said this return will also be delayed by a year, to 2023. “Some 55 per cent of respondents to IATA’s June passenger survey don’t plan to travel in 2020,” IATA said.

Seat sales will fall 55 per cent in 2020, compared with 2019, IATA said, updating an earlier forecast for a decline of 46 per cent. A vaccine or other medical advance in treating the illness could hasten the recovery, IATA added.

The European Union has barred passengers from the U.S., due to the uncontrolled outbreak of the virus in many states. U.S. President Donald Trump, who has falsely said the virus will disappear, has been blamed for his lack of actions to co-ordinate and lead U.S. efforts to combat COVID-19.

Mark Manduca, a Citigroup stock analyst, said travel to Europe from the U.S. will likely be limited until after the November presidential elections. “The politics simply won’t allow it,” Mr. Manduca said.

Canada is closed to most visitors and requires any eligible traveller to self-isolate for 14 days. The government is advising Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to avoid catching or spreading the virus.

Canada’s airlines and other travel industry members are pressuring the government to ease travel restrictions, saying the rules are restraining the recovery and costing jobs.

In Canada, Air Transat resumed a reduced 24-route schedule on July 23 after a four-month halt. WestJet Airlines and Flair Airlines are flying a smaller number of flights. Air Canada, which slashed its schedule by as much as 95 per cent as the pandemic took hold, has resumed summer flights to some international destinations but indefinitely stopped 30 domestic routes and closed eight airport operations. Porter Airlines and Sunwing Airlines suspended operations in March and said they plan to resume flying on Aug. 31.

Story continues below advertisement

Air Canada, which lost $1-billion in the first quarter of 2020 and is burning about $21-million a day in expenses, reports its financial results on July 31.

Mr. Manduca said the industry’s cash reserves will continue to dwindle amid weak demand for airfares. He called recent efforts by some carriers to add routes “false dawn ramp-ups” that will not succeed in attracting enough travelers. “This is particularly worrisome as we head into what will likely be one of the economically bleakest of winters,” Mr. Manduca said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies