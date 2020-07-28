Global passenger traffic will not recover until 2024, a year later than expected, IATA says

Demand for international airfares will not recover until 2024 due in part to the failure of the United States and developing countries to control the pandemic, an airline industry groups says, pushing back an earlier estimate by a year.
People will be slower than expected to resume flying as important markets remain closed, corporate travel budgets are tight and consumer confidence stays low due to economic hardship or fears of catching the deadly illness, the International Air Transport Association said on Tuesday.
“All of this points to a longer recovery period and more pain for the industry and the global economy,” said Alexandre de Juniac, head of IATA, describing the upturn in ticket sales since April’s bottom as “very weak.”
The recovery in domestic or short-haul traffic will happen faster than international flights, but IATA said this return will also be delayed by a year, to 2023. “Some 55 per cent of respondents to IATA’s June passenger survey don’t plan to travel in 2020,” IATA said.
Seat sales will fall 55 per cent in 2020, compared with 2019, IATA said, updating an earlier forecast for a decline of 46 per cent. A vaccine or other medical advance in treating the illness could hasten the recovery, IATA added.
The European Union has barred passengers from the U.S., due to the uncontrolled outbreak of the virus in many states. U.S. President Donald Trump, who has falsely said the virus will disappear, has been blamed for his lack of actions to co-ordinate and lead U.S. efforts to combat COVID-19.
Mark Manduca, a Citigroup stock analyst, said travel to Europe from the U.S. will likely be limited until after the November presidential elections. “The politics simply won’t allow it,” Mr. Manduca said.
Canada is closed to most visitors and requires any eligible traveller to self-isolate for 14 days. The government is advising Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to avoid catching or spreading the virus.
Canada’s airlines and other travel industry members are pressuring the government to ease travel restrictions, saying the rules are restraining the recovery and costing jobs.
In Canada, Air Transat resumed a reduced 24-route schedule on July 23 after a four-month halt. WestJet Airlines and Flair Airlines are flying a smaller number of flights. Air Canada, which slashed its schedule by as much as 95 per cent as the pandemic took hold, has resumed summer flights to some international destinations but indefinitely stopped 30 domestic routes and closed eight airport operations. Porter Airlines and Sunwing Airlines suspended operations in March and said they plan to resume flying on Aug. 31.
Air Canada, which lost $1-billion in the first quarter of 2020 and is burning about $21-million a day in expenses, reports its financial results on July 31.
Mr. Manduca said the industry’s cash reserves will continue to dwindle amid weak demand for airfares. He called recent efforts by some carriers to add routes “false dawn ramp-ups” that will not succeed in attracting enough travelers. “This is particularly worrisome as we head into what will likely be one of the economically bleakest of winters,” Mr. Manduca said.
