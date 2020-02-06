Global shipping industry disrupted by spreading coronavirus

The coronavirus is roiling the global shipping industry by shifting supply chains, driving down the price to hire ships and spurring regulators and companies to draft new rules to halt the spread of infection.
The Baltic Exchange capesize index, a gauge of bulk ship charter rates, this week plunged below zero for the first time, as the virus reduced Chinese demand for ships that carry bulk industrial commodities.
Basil Karatzas, of Karatzas Marine Advisors & Co. in New York, said the coronavirus has helped drive down the daily rent or charter prices for ships that carry iron ore, coal and other bulk industrial commodities consumed by Chinese factories. The coronavirus “is having a strong impact and most likely it is going to be much more severe if there is no solution,” Mr. Karatzas said by phone.
China has quarantined millions of people and extended the Lunar New Year holiday, prolonging factory shutdowns and ensuring much of the country’s work force remains at home as authorities struggle to contain the virus that has infected tens of thousands in the country and spread to 24 others.
Ship owners typically suspend some Chinese routes before and after the Chinese New Year, which in 2020 fell on Jan. 25. This year, ship owners have extended suspensions on some routes, in light of the extended holiday period, while those that are docking are refusing to change crew members and are warning employees not to go ashore to avoid potential exposure to infection.
“We have basically said that we expect our sailors will not leave the ship in China,” said Nils Haupt, a spokesman for German box-ship owner Hapag-Lloyd AG. “We can’t forbid it, but we strongly recommend it.”
Container-ship company Maersk Inc. has suspended a handful of routes between China and the U.S. east and west coasts, and South America. The Danish company is warning customers of Chinese port congestion and a backlog in truck operations is slowing the pickup of refrigerated containers used to ship meat and other food.
Australia on Thursday joined the list of countries restricting their ports to ships that have recently berthed in China. A ship that docked at any Chinese port must wait 14 days before Australian authorities will permit it to dock at an Australian port.
This week, Transport Canada issued temporary measures requiring operators of foreign ships to report any passengers or crew that have coronavirus symptoms before arriving at port. Public health officials will then follow up, the marine security notice said.
The U.S. Coast Guard has barred from U.S. ports all passenger ships that have visited China within 14 days, or are carrying passengers who have been in China for the same period. Cargo ships that had been to China in the past 14 days or are employing crew members who have been there in the same time frame are permitted to dock, but workers are not allowed to leave the ship “except to conduct specific activities directly related to vessel cargo or provisioning operations,” the bulletin to industry says.
There have already been a “handful” of ships headed to Canada and the U.S. that have been told to wait at anchor while a crew member is checked for the virus, said Robert Lewis-Manning, president of the Chamber of Shipping, which represents Canada’s West Coast marine industry.
Aside from the threat to operations, the full impact of the coronavirus on global trade – and the movement of goods in and out of China – is not immediately apparent, Mr. Lewis-Manning said from Vancouver. “Most of the cargo that’s either arriving or departing North America at the moment was already contracted before the outbreak started.”
The coronavirus’s effect on the marine industry is worsened by a reluctance of shippers to pay the higher costs associated with emissions rules that went into effect on Jan. 1 said Mr. Karatzas, the consultant. Shipowners are required to burn more expensive low-sulphur fuel, or install emissions scrubbers at cost of about US$5-million a ship. The daily cost to charter a capesize ship has plunged to US$3,000 a day, less than half the cost of the crew, Mr. Karatzas said.
“You have low demand because of the holidays. You have low demand because of the virus. And you have now a turbulent market because of regulations,” he said.
