Globalive Capital is bolstering its bid for Freedom Mobile by striking a network and spectrum sharing deal with telecom giant Telus Corp. that would allow Canada’s fourth-largest wireless carrier to expand nationally.

The agreement, which spans a minimum of 20 years, is conditional upon Globalive acquiring Shaw Communications Inc.’s Freedom Mobile, which has roughly 2 million customers in Ontario, Alberta and B.C.

Toronto-based Rogers is looking to sell Freedom in order to address competitive concerns surrounding the telecom and media giant’s proposed $26-billion takeover of Shaw.

The tentative network sharing deal that Globalive has reached with Vancouver-based Telus “sets the stage for the Canadian market to be competitive for the very long term,” Globalive chairman Anthony Lacavera said in an interview, adding that Canada’s wireless market would benefit from a wireless-only competitor similar to T-Mobile in the United States.

“If we are successful in acquiring the current regional Freedom business we will begin acquiring spectrum beyond Ontario, B.C. and Alberta and build a national, pure-play [wireless] independent carrier,” Mr. Lacavera said. Spectrum refers to the airwaves used to transmit wireless signals.

Globalive has offered $3.75-billion to buy back Freedom, formerly called WIND Mobile, a business that Globalive founded in 2008 before selling it to Shaw for $1.6-billion in 2016.

Globalive’s all-cash offer to acquire Freedom’s spectrum licenses, customer accounts, cellphone towers and stores is backed by a group of investors led by Twin Point Capital, a U.S. principal investment firm, and Boston-based investment manager Baupost Group. Twin Point Capital was founded by former T-Mobile director Lawrence Guffey and Jonathan Friesel.

Globalive has allegedly been excluded from the sale process for Freedom, The Globe previously reported. Those negotiations have included Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, the New York-based private equity firm that owns rural internet provider Xplornet Communications Inc., as well as a group that includes Musqueam Capital Corp., the $10-billion LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada and the Aquilini family, which owns the Vancouver Canucks.

In recent weeks, Rogers initiated talks with Videotron Ltd. owner Quebecor Inc., just as the Competition Bureau moved to try to block the merger of the country’s two largest cable networks.

Rogers’ takeover of Calgary-based Shaw requires approval from the Competition Bureau, as well as the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development. Shaw has said that a negotiated settlement with the competition watchdog that would see Freedom sold to maintain a fourth wireless competitor is the “best and most logical outcome.”

Mr. Lacavera said he believes the network and spectrum sharing deal represents a “substantial strengthening” of Globalive’s proposal, and that if Rogers were to accept the offer it would allow Rogers to close its takeover of Shaw.

“I am hopeful that Rogers will now see us as the preferred [buyer],” Mr. Lacavera said. “I think we’re on better footing than Quebecor because we are a pure-play independent, and Canada is in need of a pure-play independent,” he added, noting that a wireless-only player could compete more aggressively without having to protect its legacy businesses, such as internet and cable TV, from retaliatory attacks by larger rivals.

Mr. Lacavera added that the Canadian government’s telecom policy emphasizes spectrum sharing as a way of maximizing the usage of the scarce, finite resource.

In documents filed with the Competition Tribunal, Matthew Boswell, the Commissioner of Competition, argued that separating Freedom from Shaw’s network infrastructure would weaken the carrier by removing its ability to offer bundled services.

However, Mr. Lacavera argued that “Canadians need their legacy cable and home phone connections about as much as I need my VCR, CD player and a paper ticket from Air Canada.”

“Those days are over; we’re in a wireless-first world,” he added.

National Bank analyst Adam Shine has also disputed the bureau’s bundling argument, noting in a recent research note that Freedom’s market share gains were “disproportionately occurring in Ontario, where Shaw wasn’t doing any bundling.”

A spokesperson for Telus said the telecom has been providing access to its network infrastructure for over 20 years.

“The network sharing agreement announced today will allow Globalive to expand its network reach and coverage if they are the successful [buyer of] Freedom Mobile as part of the proposed merger between Rogers and Shaw,” Richard Gilhooley said in a statement.

