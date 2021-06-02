 Skip to main content
Report on Business

Globe and Mail wins two journalism awards from Portfolio Management Association of Canada

The Globe and Mail has won two awards in the 2021 Portfolio Management Association of Canada’s Awards for Excellence in Investment Journalism.

PMAC announced Wednesday that Globe Investor reporter Tim Shufelt won first prize in the short submission category, with a trio of articles that helped readers understand the impact of COVID-19 on financial markets, and how to manage investments accordingly: Markets leave the economy behind; Portfolio rebalancing is getting trickier; For investors sidelined with cash, market surge presents a dilemma.

PMAC also announced that Report on Business reporter Niall McGee won second prize in the long submission category for his feature: How COVID-19 fuelled a boom in Canadian stock promotion scams.

Story continues below advertisement

“This year’s outstanding written and audio submissions go above and beyond in addressing the pandemic’s impact on the market and how investors need to move forward,” said PMAC president Katie Walmsley in a statement announcing the awards. “The awards represent the best investment journalism Canada has to offer.”

The Globe and Mail congratulates Tim and Niall on the recognition of their work by PMAC.

