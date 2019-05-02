Globe weekend edition is the most read Saturday newspaper in Canada

The Globe and Mail’s weekend edition is the most-read Saturday print newspaper in the country, reaching 1.66 million Canadians.

In doing so, The Globe, Canada’s largest national newspaper, edged past the Toronto Star in Saturday readership for the first time. Each weekday, The Globe print edition reaches 899,000 Canadians from the ages of 14 and older, according to publishing-industry researcher Vividata, which released its spring 2019 data report Wednesday.

The Globe remains the individual publisher brand with the biggest cumulative print-and-digital reach across the country, with 6.65 million weekly readers, down less than a percentage point from the prior quarter. The Star’s cumulative reach fell 2.7 per cent, while the National Post’s rose 0.9 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Vividata reported that, while slightly more than half of adult Canadian readers now access newspaper brands’ journalism on mobile devices, those readers largely consume news across multiple media; four in 10 still turn exclusively to print. Though digital readership is more active during the workweek, Canadians make more time to read print editions on weekends.

Magazine readers still lean toward print: 63 per cent turn exclusively to physical magazines, while another 29 per cent read a mix of print and digital. Report on Business magazine remains the most-read business magazine in the country, as well, with both the largest print readership – 1,034,000 readers an issue – and largest monthly digital readership.

Combining The Globe weekly newspaper, Globe weekly digital, and digital and print readers of Report on Business magazine, The Globe’s cumulative readership is now 7.2 million people.

Vividata’s spring 2019 report is based on data from a 12-month major-market rolling database between January, 2018, to December, 2018, as well as 24 months of small-market data. It has a sample size of 43,266 Canadians from the ages 14 and older.