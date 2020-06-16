Globe wins top honours in awards recognizing the best in investment journalism

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Globe wins top honours in awards recognizing the best in investment journalism

Yeji Jesse Lee
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Globe and Mail swept the top prizes in the Portfolio Management Association of Canada’s 2020 awards for excellence in investment journalism.

The paper won first place in both the long and short article categories. One winning piece revealed how investors banked on the cannabis industry before the bubble burst while the other focuses on the complicated conflict between securities regulators and the Ontario government over changes to early-withdrawal fees on mutual funds.

Business reporters Mark Rendell and Tim Kiladze took home the overall top prize for their article uncovering how Bay Street’s stock promoters, hedge fund managers and investment banks made hundreds of millions of dollars from Canada’s licensed cannabis producers before cashing out at the peak and leaving retail investors to face large losses. The story also placed first in the long article category.

Story continues below advertisement

The Globe also won second prize in the long article category for a story by Tim Shufelt detailing how data could give investors an early look into potential market-moving deals and trends.

Clare O’Hara, The Globe’s wealth management reporter, won first prize in the short article category for her piece concerning tensions between securities regulators and the Ontario government over proposed changes to rules governing deferred sales charges, which are mandatory fees that investors pay when they withdraw their money out of certain mutual funds before a set time period.

Globe mining reporter Niall McGee received an honourable mention for an article about a string of technical errors that have hampered Canada’s junior miners.

Yan Barcelo of Morningstar won second prize in the short article category. The Financial Post’s Victor Ferreira received an honourable mention for his article on responsible investing.

PMAC president Katie Walmsley said the award submissions were “timely, topical and must-reads."

“The awards represent the best investment journalism this country has to offer," she said in a statement.

PMAC, which represents companies that manage investment portfolios, created the competition to honour outstanding investment journalism that helps to improve financial literacy in Canada. The winners will be recognized on June 22 at a virtual award presentation.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies