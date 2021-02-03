GM announces temporary layoffs at CAMI plant amid worldwide chip shortage

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

GM announces temporary layoffs at CAMI plant amid worldwide chip shortage

Anita Balakrishnan
INGERSOLL, Ont.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A worker leaves the General Motors CAMI car assembly plant where the GMC Terrain and Chevrolet Equinox are built, in Ingersoll, Ont. on Jan. 27, 2017.

Geoff Robins/Reuters

General Motors said its CAMI plant in Ontario will be idle for a week as a worldwide shortage of computer chips plagues the auto industry.

The measure affects all shifts next week in the plant in Ingersoll, Ont., located about 30 kilometres east of London.

Local union workers have been informed of a temporary layoff at the plant from Feb. 8 to 13, and GM confirmed about 1,500 affected hourly employees will be eligible for layoff benefits.

Story continues below advertisement

The layoff is only expected to last for one week, but Mike Van Boekel, Unifor’s chairman for the CAMI plant unit, said workers are expecting weekly updates each Thursday on the status of the plant moving forward.

“It’s pretty uncertain,” said Van Boekel. “From what we understand it’s affecting every vehicle in the world. So we are waiting to hear, but hopefully it’s short-term.”

The automaker says North American plants in Kansas and Mexico will also have downtime, and a plant in South Korea will move to half capacity as the semiconductor shortage slows down the assembly line.

A report from AutoForecast Solutions late last month said that the increased demand for chips in phones and gaming systems has made it hard for automakers to get semiconductors – leading to production delays in China that spread through plants in France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom so far.

GM is one of several Canadian auto manufacturers now feeling the crunch. The Brampton, Ont. Stellantis plant, which builds the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger, was down in January but is currently up and running. Guelph, Ont.-based manufacturer Linamar said last month that it expected the semiconductor shortage to dampen vehicle production among its customers, although the result would not be material to Linamar’s business.

The production issues have already tightened the supply of vehicles for sale in the Canadian market, according to a report released on Wednesday. DesRosiers Automotive Consultants said an inventory shortage, along with the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in Canada, contributed to a 17.4 per cent slide in auto sales in January.

GM said it hopes to make up for the downtime at the CAMI plant, where the company announced last month it would spend $1 billion revamping the Ingersoll location to produce electric commercial delivery vans.

Story continues below advertisement

The plan to re-imagine the CAMI plant was touted as a win for both union workers and GM, which is vying for a leading role in electric vehicle manufacturing. The automaker announced on Tuesday that it had received an order for 12,600 of the new electric vans that are manufactured at the CAMI plant.

GM said it will give an update on the idled plants in its Feb. 10 quarterly financial report.

“We are currently assessing the overall impact, but our focus is to keep producing our most in-demand products – including full-size trucks and SUVs and Corvettes – for our customers,” said a statement from GM.

“Importantly, this issue will not impact our commitment to an all-electric future.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies