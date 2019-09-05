 Skip to main content

Report on Business GM appoints Scott Bell as new president of Canadian division

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

GM appoints Scott Bell as new president of Canadian division

OSHAWA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

General Motors says it has named Scott Bell as its new president and managing director for GM Canada as the current president moves on to a new role at the company.

Open this photo in gallery

Scott Bell has been named the new president of General Motors Canada.

John F. Martin/The Canadian Press

Bell steps into the role of president from his position as vice president of sales, service and marketing for GM Canada.

The automaker says current president Travis Hester will move to the newly formed position of global vice president of customer experience.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the transition will begin immediately.

Hester had been in the role since April 2018, leading the division though a major cutback in operations at the company’s Oshawa plant.

The plant, originally slated for effective closure this year at a loss of some 2,600 unionized jobs, will instead be converted into a parts operation that will save about 300 of those jobs.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter