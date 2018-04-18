GM Canada president leaving to run auto maker’s Cadillac unit

Stephen Carlisle, president of General Motors of Canada Co., is leaving that job to take on the task of running the Cadillac division of General Motors Co.

Mr. Carlisle, who was appointed president of GM Canada in 2014, will replace Johan de Nysschen, “who is leaving the company effective immediately,” GM said in a news release Wednesday.

Travis Hester, who is vice-president of global product programs for GM, will replace Mr. Carlisle, a native of Woodstock, Ont., who began his career in 1982 as a co-op student at GM’s Oshawa Truck assembly plant, which is now closed.

Mr. Hester’s career with GM began in Australia. His most recent role, which he took on in 2016, included leading the team responsible for all aspects of vehicle development, the company statement said.