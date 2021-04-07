 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

GM Canada strikes deal to offload $1.8-billion in employee pensions

David MilsteadInstitutional Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The GM deal applies only to pensioners who retired prior to June 1 of last year.

LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images

General Motors Canada has closed a deal for three insurance companies to take on $1.8-billion of its retiree pension obligations, the largest transaction of its kind in the country’s history.

The automaker bought annuities from the insurers to take care of the pension obligations, removing from GM’s books the risk of making the future payouts. Sun Life took on the largest cut, at $1.1-billion, with iA Financial Group’s share at about $600-million and Brookfield Annuity Co., part of Brookfield Asset Management , at about $100-million.

As the market chaos caused by COVID-19 subsides, more deals are likely, with the combination of high stock prices and rising interest rates making the price of buying out pensioners better than it’s been in some time.

Story continues below advertisement

The GM deal applies only to pensioners who retired prior to June 1 of last year, which represents the vast majority of current benefit recipients. They will begin getting cheques from the insurers, rather than GM, later this year. GM transferred about $1.4-billion in pension-plan assets to the insurers and paid the rest in cash, said Marco Dickner, Willis Towers Watson’s Canadian leader for retirement risk management. The consulting company represented GM in the deal.

Insurers and consultants say the transaction is a landmark, demonstrating Canada’s capacity for big pension-annuity deals. Companies and insurers announced several large transactions in 2019 and early 2020 that are dwarfed by GM, including the Co-operative Superannuation Society Pension Plan ($660-million); Iron Ore Company of Canada ($560-million); Rayonier Advanced Materials ($293-million) and Domtar Corp. ($461-million).

Willis Towers Watson says group annuity purchases – which includes pension-plan transactions – hit $5.2-billion in 2019 before dropping to $4.4-billion in 2020. (Last year’s figures include the GM transaction because of the timing of the payments between GM and the insurers.)

“We could see a spike up this year,” Mr. Dickner said. “Given all the improvement [in market conditions], it’s led us to believe that we could have another record year this year in terms of volume of transactions.”

Pension plans’ assets are robust thanks to all-time highs in the stock market. And a plan’s liabilities – the future benefits it must pay – are estimated by expressing all those future benefits in present-day dollars. When rates go higher, the liability gets smaller – and a pension-plan sponsor can pay less to transfer the risk. Willis Towers Watson believes 2020 offered the most favourable pricing of the last decade.

Two other consulting companies – Aon PLC and Mercer Canada Ltd. – said their estimates of defined benefit pension solvency in Canada jumped in the first quarter, largely due to rising interest rates. Mercer’s measure was at an all-time high for health, as well as the affordability of annuities for plan sponsors, says Ben Ukonga, a principal in Mercer’s financial strategy group. “The financial impact right now is much smaller than in the past.”

A GM spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. The Globe and Mail reported in December, 2018 that the primary pension at the carmaker’s Canadian operations erased a multibillion-dollar deficit from two years prior and hit fully funded status. GM agreed to fully fund the pension plan in its September, 2016 contract negotiations with its union.

Story continues below advertisement

Willis Towers Watson believes Sun Life led insurers with 42 per cent of the industry’s sales. iA Financial, Brookfield Annuity, and affiliates of Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal follow with low double-digit shares.

Sun Life got into the business around the time of the 2008 financial crisis and did about $250-million of annuities, said Brent Simmons, the company’s head of Defined Benefit Solutions. In 2020, it did $1.9-billion including the GM deal.

“Back in the early days, the only people that were buying annuities were companies that were completely winding up their pension plans and looking for a home for those retirees,” he said. Now, “the vast majority of the purchases are being done by ongoing pension plans that are just interested in better managing their risk ... it’s very positive as pension funds think about better risk management and shrinking their exposure to potential bad news.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies