 Skip to main content

Report on Business GM Canada takes Unifor to Ontario labour board, alleging union members staged unlawful strikes

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

GM Canada takes Unifor to Ontario labour board, alleging union members staged unlawful strikes

Oshawa, Ont.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Unifor National President Jerry Dias walks from the stage after introducing Sting, who was joined by the cast of his musical The Last Ship, as they performed Feb. 14 in support of General Motors workers in Oshawa.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

General Motors Canada and Unifor are squaring off before the Ontario Labour Relations Board about whether union workers have engaged in illegal strikes as part of a campaign to stop the closure of GM’s assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont.

GM says it filed an application with the board seeking to “stop any further illegal activities” after several labour actions by union members.

Unifor says in its filed response that it denies any violations of the law and that incidents were discrete and quickly resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

GM’s allegations focus on several incidents where union members halted work or engaged in demonstrations, including on Nov. 26 when the company announced the closure and Jan. 9 when it confirmed it would not reconsider its decision.

Unifor says in a statement that it stands behind the fight to save jobs that depend on the plant, and expects GM to stand up to commitments in the collective bargaining agreement that the company won’t close the plant until Sept. 2020.

GM declined to comment beyond confirmation of its filing.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter