GM halts production at Oshawa assembly plant as U.S. strike continues

Car and truck production at General Motors Co.’s assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., has halted and 2,000 hourly employees are laid off temporarily as the strike by 49,000 GM workers in the U.S. enters its fifth day.

The United Auto Workers’ strike began on Monday, stopping operations at more than 50 plants and warehouses in the United States, and halting the flow of parts and vehicles on which the North American auto industry depends.

“Vehicle operations in Oshawa have stopped as a result of the UAW strike,” said Jennifer Wright, a spokeswoman for GM Canada.

The Oshawa plant east of Toronto assembles Chevrolet Impalas, Cadillacs and two models of pickup trucks, all dependent on a large share of parts from GM’s U.S. operations. GM’s Chevrolet Equinox SUV plant in Ingersoll, Ont., and the power train factory in St. Catharines, Ont., continue to produce, although the Unifor union predicts the latter plant will soon halt output of engines, most of which are shipped to the United States. The parts production line in Oshawa is still running, and salaried employees are not affected, Ms. Wright said.

“We just go day to day,” Ms. Wright said by phone. “Our focus is to keep our Canadian operations running and we successfully did that this week, in some capacity, with all three facilities running all week.”

GM employs about 7,000 people in Canada, mostly in Southern in Ontario.

The UAW union in the United States walked out on Monday after the two sides failed to agree on a new contract. Talks continued this week with no resolution, a sign the automaker is intent on cutting costs and an indication of the anger of workers, who want a piece of GM's record profits.

GM’s Oshawa auto assembly lines are slated to close in December, part of a U.S.-Canada round of shutdowns GM announced last year, as it moves jobs and production to Mexico and eliminates slower-selling vehicles from its lineup.

The UAW said on Thursday talks with GM have yielded some progress but many issues are unresolved. Negotiations could continue into the weekend, the union said.

Auto parts makers in the province employ 100,000 people and export $18-billion worth of components to the United States a year. They rely on GM for as much as one-third of export and domestic sales.

Jerry Dias, national president of Unifor, said the Ontario-based parts makers that supply GM plants in Ontario and the United States are “getting whacked” by the strike. “When Oshawa goes down [on Friday] so does everybody else. So the impact is huge,” Mr. Dias said.

Martinrea International, a parts ​supplier to GM, did not respond to a phone call and email on Friday.