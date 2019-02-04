 Skip to main content

Report on Business GM moving ahead with salaried job cuts, says modest number in Canada

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

GM moving ahead with salaried job cuts, says modest number in Canada

OSHAWA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

General Motors says it has largely completed salaried job cuts in Canada as part of a wider restructuring.

The company said last October that it would offer buyouts to 18,000 white-collar workers across its North American operations as part of cost-cutting efforts.

GM Canada spokeswoman Jennifer Wright says the salaried employee reductions in Canada have mostly been accomplished already through voluntary incentivized packages.

Story continues below advertisement

Wright says the company expects to have a “modest” number of other salaried reductions completed shortly but declined to provide specifics.

U.S. media reports said the company planned to lay off at least 4,000 salaried workers in North America starting Monday.

At the time of the announced restructuring, GM had about 2,000 salaried employees in Canada as part of about 50,000 salaried workers in North America.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter