GM moving ahead with salaried job cuts, says modest number in Canada

General Motors says it has largely completed salaried job cuts in Canada as part of a wider restructuring.
The company said last October that it would offer buyouts to 18,000 white-collar workers across its North American operations as part of cost-cutting efforts.
GM Canada spokeswoman Jennifer Wright says the salaried employee reductions in Canada have mostly been accomplished already through voluntary incentivized packages.
Wright says the company expects to have a “modest” number of other salaried reductions completed shortly but declined to provide specifics.
U.S. media reports said the company planned to lay off at least 4,000 salaried workers in North America starting Monday.
At the time of the announced restructuring, GM had about 2,000 salaried employees in Canada as part of about 50,000 salaried workers in North America.
