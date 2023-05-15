General Motors GM-N said on Monday it will recall 42,000 sport utility vehicles in Canada from the 2014 through 2017 model years because the driver’s airbag inflator may explode during deployment.

On Friday, GM said it would recall in the United States 994,763 Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia vehicles from 2014-2017 model years with modules produced by ARC Automotive Inc. Dealers in Canada and the United States will replace the driver’s airbag module. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday it was demanding the recall of 67 million ARC inflators, a request the company is resisting.