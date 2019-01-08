GM rejects union proposal to save Oshawa plant

General Motors Co. has rejected proposals by the Unifor union to save 2,600 jobs and continue auto production at GM’s Oshawa assembly plant, which is scheduled to close at the end of 2019.

Executives of the automaker delivered the bad news to union leaders at the company’s Detroit headquarters in a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Unifor said is is “deeply disappointed” by the decision.

Leaders of the union presented executives with Detroit-based GM for with several ways to save the plant, including extending production of currents models and moving other vehicles to the Oshawa plant. But they received a no in a meeting at the automaker’s headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.

David Paterson, spokesman for General Motors, said the proposals had already been considered and rejected by the automaker. None was economic, he said by phone.

Detroit-based GM said on Nov. 26 it will close the Oshawa assembly plant and five other factories by December, 2019, eliminating more than 6,000 hourly jobs on top of thousands of salaried positions to save US$6-billion a year as it discontinues sedans and focuses on better selling and more profitable trucks and crossovers and invest in electric, autonomous technology.

The Oshawa east of Toronto plant employs about 3,000 and produces the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac XTS, poorly selling sedans that are to be discontinued. The plant also finishes two older GM pickups, the Silverado and GMC Sierra, which are being updated and made the U.S. and Mexico.

The high-stakes meeting at GM’s Detroit headquarters on Tuesday followed a late December presentation by Unifor officials to GM executives in which the union presented its plan to save the Oshawa plant and the 2,600 jobs. Unifor also launched an advertising campaign designed to put pressure on GM to reverse its decision.

The ads accuse GM of “corporate greed,” shifting production to Mexico after being saved by an $11-billion bailout from Ottawa and the Ontario government in the financial crisis of 2008-09.

“Hey GM, you want to sell here, build here,” is the campaign’s tag line.

The Oshawa plant has been running at one-third capacity after the loss of models that include the Chevrolet Camaro and Buick and other models. As recently as 2003, the Oshawa complex churned out 940,000 vehicles a year – one-third of Canada’s auto production – and employed 11,000. In 2017, GM in Oshawa produced 100,000 vehicles.

The GM shutdowns include assembly plants in Warren, Ohio and Detroit, and parts factories in Maryland and Warren, Michigan. In addition, GM is closing plants in South Korea and two other overseas locations.

