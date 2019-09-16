GM strike in U.S. expected to take toll on Ontario’s auto industry

Open this photo in gallery General Motors employees Bobby Caughel, left, and Flint resident James Crump, shout out as they protest with other GM employees, United Auto Workers members and labor supporters outside of the Flint Assembly Plant on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 in Flint, Mich. Thousands of members of the United Auto Workers walked off General Motors factory floors or set up picket lines early Monday as contract talks with the company deteriorated into a strike. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Jake May/The Associated Press

Ontario’s auto industry is expected to be swiftly affected in a strike by 48,000 General Motors Co. workers that has idled 33 manufacturing plants and 22 parts distribution warehouses in the United States.

The North American auto-making sector runs on just-in-time supply chains in which parts and automobiles cross both borders several times before final vehicle assembly. A one-day shutdown of any part of that chain will quickly bring most vehicle and parts production to a halt, said Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturer’s Association, which represents most of Ontario’s auto parts makers who employ 100,000 people in Ontario and export $18-billion in car parts to the United States every year.

“If U.S. plants are closed then there are going to be lots of Canadian suppliers, situated on both sides of the border, affected,” said Mr. Volpe, adding car plants can operate just a day or two with new supplies of parts.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you’re not making cars in a plant then you’re not going to take deliveries of parts,” he said by phone.

Negotiators for GM and the United Auto Workers resumed talks on Monday at 10 a.m. EDT to resolve a strike that shut down the automaker’s highly profitable U.S. operations.

The UAW on Sunday launched the first company-wide strike at GM in 12 years, saying negotiations toward a new national agreement covering hourly workers had hit an impasse.

The union wants to stop GM from closing the Lordstown, Ohio, factory and an assembly plant in Detroit. The UAW has said workers deserve higher pay after years of record profits for GM in North America.

GM argues the plant shutdowns are necessary responses to market shifts, and that UAW wages and benefits are expensive compared with competing non-union auto plants in southern U.S. states.

GM employs about 7,000 people in Canada, mostly in Ontario. GM’s assembly plant in Oshawa Ont. - slated to close in December – employs 2,200 hourly workers making Chevrolet Impalas as well as doing final assembly on Silverado and Sierra pickup trucks, which are shipped from the United States. The Ingersoll, Ont., plant, which employs 2,400 hourly workers, makes the Chevrolet Equinox SUV - utilizing a high percentage of U.S.-made engines. GM’s St. Catharines plant employs 1,100 hour workers, makes engines and transmissions for several models assembled at plants across North America.

David Paterson, a spokesman for GM Canada, said on Monday morning the Ontario plants have yet to see any impact, but that will change should the strike go on. “We are indeed part of an integrated supply chain and we’ll watch that closely,” Mr. Paterson said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Volpe predicted the strike be short, noting the last U.S. strike was brief, and that a shutdown sends the wrong message to companies looking to invest in production facilities at a time jobs – and sales – are increasingly shifting Mexico, China and other low-cost countries.

Ontario’s auto-parts makers include Magna International, Linamar Corp., and Martinrea International Inc.

In a statement on Sunday, GM outlined its offer to the union, saying the package included solutions for the Michigan and Ohio assembly plants currently lacking products, $7 billion in U.S. investment and a signing bonus of $8,000 per worker.

A person familiar with GM’s offer said the company could produce a future electric vehicle at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant that now has no future assignment.

GM could also build an electric vehicle battery plant in Lordstown, and go through with the proposed sale of the plant to a group affiliated with electric vehicle start-up Workhorse Group Inc.

A new battery plant could give some UAW workers at Lordstown the chance to remain with GM.

Story continues below advertisement

The UAW’s top negotiator at GM said the proposal came just two hours before the strike deadline, and laid blame for the strike on the automaker.

“Had we received this proposal earlier in the process, it may have been possible to reach a tentative agreement and avoid a strike,” UAW Vice President Terry Dittes wrote in a letter to GM on Sunday, according to a copy viewed by Reuters.

GM shares were down nearly 3 per cent in early trade on Monday.

A strike will very quickly shut down GM’s operations across North America and could hurt the broader U.S. economy. Prolonged industrial action would also cause hardship for GM hourly workers on greatly reduced strike pay. Suppliers of parts and services to GM’s U.S. operations could also suffer from a long shutdown, as could dealers and consumers.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which transports some GM vehicles to dealerships, said it would honor the UAW’s GM picket lines.

Unifor, the union that represents auto workers in Canada, said in a statement it supports the UAW in its bid for a “fair contract settlement.” Unifor’s collective agreements with GM expire in Sept., 2020 and Sept., 2021. Talks with GM will begin next year.

Story continues below advertisement

GM’s workers last went out on a brief two-day strike in 2007 during contract talks. A more painful strike occurred in Flint, Michigan, in 1998, lasting 54 days and costing the No. 1 U.S. automaker more than US$2-billion.

The strike will test both the union and GM at a time when the U.S. auto industry is facing slowing sales and rising costs associated with launching electric vehicles and curbing emissions.

Kristin Dziczek, vice-president of industry, labor and economics at the Ann Arbor, Mich.,-based Center for Automotive Research (CAR), said the strike at GM’s U.S. facilities will also shut its plants in Canada and Mexico as the automaker’s supply chain is so integrated.

“That’s going to have a big effect on the economy,” she said.

The impact of the strike on dealers and car shoppers will be delayed. GM started off the strike with healthy levels of inventory of some its key, high-margin vehicles.

As of Sept. 1, the automaker had 96 days supply of its Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, 59 days supply of its Chevrolet Equinox SUV and more than 100 days supply of the Cadillac Escalade.

Story continues below advertisement

A prolonged strike could delay the planned introduction next spring of GM’s redesigned full-size SUVs in Arlington, Texas. Among the company’s most profitable vehicles, they include the Escalade, the GMC Yukon and the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban.

With files from Reuters

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.