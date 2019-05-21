 Skip to main content

Report on Business GM to keep Maven car-sharing operations in Toronto despite pullout from 8 U.S. cities

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

GM to keep Maven car-sharing operations in Toronto despite pullout from 8 U.S. cities

David Paddon
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

General Motors will continue to operate its Maven car-sharing service in Toronto despite plans to pull out of eight North American markets, including New York City and Chicago.

GM Canada spokeswoman Jennifer Wright says the company continues to look for opportunities to improve and expand its Maven car-sharing operations in Canada.

Maven’s Toronto fleet started in February, 2018, with about 40 vehicles and a dozen Toronto locations – mostly in the downtown core and midtown neighbourhoods.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of locations has more than doubled to 29 with more than 60 vehicles.

Toronto was the first city outside the United States to have Maven, starting about two years after it was launched in 2016 in the United States.

GM Canada has also designated Toronto as the future home of a “mobility campus” at the Eastern Avenue industrial corridor, east of the Don River Valley.

“It will be a multi-use site (that includes) a dealership – you know, retail sales – but also a hotbed to show some of these latest innovations,” Wright said Tuesday.

GM continues to say it is committed to doing research and development in Canada, even as it plans to end vehicle assembly in Oshawa, Ont., by the end of this year.

GM Canada president Travis Hester announced May 8, along with Unifor national president Jerry Dias, that about 22 hectares of the Oshawa facility will be converted into a test track for autonomous and other advanced vehicles.

That would complement a nearby GM R&D centre in Oshawa and another north of Toronto in Markham. The two R&D facilities work on advanced safety, infotainment, software development and autonomous vehicle technology

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter