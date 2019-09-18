GM to lay off 1,300 workers at Oshawa assembly line as U.S. strike continues

Open this photo in gallery A truck passes below a walkway at the General Motors Oshawa assembly plant in this file photo. J.P. Moczulski/The Canadian Press

The strike by 49,000 General Motors Co. workers in the United States has caused the layoffs of 1,300 employees at the automaker’s pickup-truck assembly line in Oshawa, Ont.

The layoffs, which GM said are temporary, underline the interconnectedness of the North American auto sector, which relies on supplies of just-in-time parts from cross-border suppliers.

The three-day-old strike by GM’s United Auto Workers has idled more than 50 U.S. factories and warehouses. Negotiations were continuing Wednesday. UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg said the talks were moving slowly but progressing. Ontario’s auto-parts makers, which export $18-billion a year in components to the U.S. and employ 100,000, are expected to be increasingly impacted by the strike.

Martin Transportation Systems, a trucking company that serves GM, laid off 100 workers this week as result of the shutdown.

GM, which employs 7,000 people in Ontario, said on Wednesday its plants in St. Catharines, Ont., and Ingersoll, Ont., are unaffected so far. Unifor’s Joe Graves, who represents the workers who make the Chevrolet Equinox SUV at the Ingersoll plant, said there have been no layoffs at the plant. “We are good for this week and possibly next week. Plans for the third week have not been discussed yet,” Mr. Graves said.

The Oshawa plant assembled GM pickup trucks with U.S.-made parts. The assembly line is to close in December.

Three large Ontario-based parts makers – Magna International Inc., Linamar Corp. and Martinrea International Inc. – did not respond to requests for comment.

