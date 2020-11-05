 Skip to main content

GM to reopen Oshawa assembly plant; expects to hire as many as 2,500 workers

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
General Motors Corp. will reopen its vehicle assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., spending $1.3-billion to retool the plant that closed last year, the Unifor union said Thursday morning.

“Today is an incredible victory for all of us,” said Jerry Dias, national president of Unifor, at a press conference.

The first vehicle, pickup trucks, will roll off the line in 14 months, and about 2,000 to 2,500 people will be hired, Mr. Dias said.

“It’s a real win for the economy of Ontario. It’s a home run for the economy of Canada,” he said.

Detroit-based GM closed the plant in December, 2019, as it eliminated about 3,000 jobs producing Chevolet Impalas and finishing pick-ups.

“We maintained the ability to build cars in the future. We never gave up hope and neither did General Motors,” Mr. Dias said.

The announcement came as Unifor announced a tentative collective agreement with GM. Union members will vote on the deal on Sunday.

“Subject to ratification of our 2020 agreement with Unifor, General Motors plans to bring pickup production back to the Oshawa Assembly Plant while making additional investments at the St. Catharines propulsion plant and Woodstock parts distribution centre,” said Scott Bell, GM Canada president.

The pick-up trucks to be made in Oshawa, GMC Sierras and Silverados, are among GM’s best-selling vehicles. “Canada has always been a loyal customer for GM and they know that,” Mr. Dias said.

The news caps a successful round of negotiations between Unifor and the Detroit-based car makers, securing large investments and new vehicle production for plants whose futures have been in doubt. Ford said it will retool its Oakville plant to build battery-electric vehicles, securing the plant’s future and employment. Fiat Chrysler will invest about $1.3-billion to make hybrid and plug-in vehicles in Windsor, Ont.

Mr. Dias predicted many of the thousands of related auto-parts jobs that disappeared when the Oshawa plant closed will return.

“Those that have been predicting the demise of the auto industry, you’re not correct,” said Mr. Dias, who grew emotional as he described his family’s ties to Oshawa.

“It’s big,” Flavio Volpe, head of the Automotive Parts Manufacturer’s Association, said of the impact of the announcement on the parts makers he represents.

In an interview, Mr. Volpe credited the new auto plant investments in Ontario to provisions in the recently renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement, now known as United States Mexico Canada Agreement.

The agreement, effective in July, 2020, expanded tariff-free local auto content levels to 75 per cent from 62 per cent, requiring car makers to source more parts locally. The deal also included batteries and engines in the locally sourced category. This encouraged Ford and Fiat Chrysler to pick Ontario as the home for some plug-in auto production, and Lordstown, Ohio, for GM’s electric Hummer, Mr. Volpe said. GM’s current pick-up production is now bumped to Oshawa.

“Do you build a new plant? Or do you take what you currently build and go to another plant that you have that is still world class and is just outside of Toronto?” Mr. Volpe said, who speaks for 300 independent parts makers that employ 100,000 people. “And that’s what they did. If there weren’t new rules and you didn’t risk tripping a tariff, you might not make this decision.”

