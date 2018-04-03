Ford considering following GM’s lead by ditching monthly auto sales reports

Ford Motor Co., in a rare tip of the hat to its crosstown rival, is considering following General Motors Co.’s lead in halting monthly vehicle sales reports and shifting to quarterly releases -- a move that’s likely to roil government monitors and analysts that view monthly auto sales as a leading U.S. economic indicator.

“We think it’s interesting and a pretty significant development for the industry,” Mark LaNeve, Ford’s U.S. sales chief, said of GM’s plans on a conference call with analysts. “Their comment that there’s a lot of volatility in month-to-month sales, I believe there is some validity to that. So we’re going to assess it and take a look.”

GM contends that the practice of monthly sales reporting, a standard in the industry since the 1990s, provides too narrow a view of the market, which distorts interpretations of trends. Tesla Inc. already reports its global deliveries on a quarterly basis but doesn’t break out U.S.-specific results like other auto makers.

“Thirty days is not enough time to separate real sales trends from short-term fluctuations in a very dynamic, highly competitive market,” Kurt McNeil, GM’s U.S. vice president of sales operations, said in a statement Tuesday. GM stopped holding a monthly conference call with analysts and media in January 2014 and discontinued releases of monthly production figures months earlier.

Economic indicator

GM’s break from tradition will impede investors’ ability to gauge the annualized sales pace of the world’s second-largest auto market on a monthly basis, as data from the top-selling car company in the country will go missing. Analysts widely expect industrywide deliveries in the U.S. to slump for the second year in a row after an unprecedented seven-year growth spurt.

Other auto makers are also assessing the shift by GM, which will report second-quarter sales in July. March was the last month that GM provided a 31-day tally.

“While we think this has merit and makes good business sense, we haven’t made a decision yet on how we’ll report our sales results in the future,” Jim Trainor, a spokesman for Hyundai Motor Co.’s U.S. sales arm, said in an e-mail.

Monthly schedule

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NA, Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz said they would still report sales monthly.

Honda Motor Co. said it sympathizes with GM’s concerns about monthly sales creating a distorted reality but has no plans yet to change to quarterly reporting.

“The monthly reporting process can be frustrating when the news media reports simple ups and downs and declares winners and losers without analysis of the levers being pulled to drive those results,” Sage Marie, a Honda spokesman, said in an e-mail, noting that the plan is “to continue monthly sales reporting for now.”

The auto industry began reporting monthly U.S. sales in late 1990, when then-Chrysler Corp. was first to make the switch away from declaring deliveries every 10 days, according to a report in the The Detroit News. GM followed suit three years later, spokesman Jim Cain said.

