GM workers walk out after calling Oshawa plant closing a ‘slap in the face’

Open this photo in gallery Eugen Weber, a GM employee for 38 years, speaks to The Globe and Mail before heading in to work at the General Motors car assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail) Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Employees began walking out of General Motors’s Oshawa plant by the dozens shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday. Most declined to speak to media, though several said they’d been asked by their union, Unifor Canada, to walk out.

“We’re withholding our labour,” said one auto worker who declined to be identified, as he walked to his car. “We’re not about to sit for a year, sitting in limbo.” Another said a union meeting was scheduled for 2 p.m.

Ahead of the union meeting, employees said they weren’t sure if they would return to work Tuesday after the Monday walkout.

GM officials gave plant employees information sheets, signed by Mike Trevorrow, its executive director of North American manufacturing and labour relations, outlining their reasons for the Oshawa plant’s proposed wind-down.

The company had done “several studies to consider options for Oshawa Assembly,” but said that shifts in car-buying patterns, changes to the GM product lineup, and the plant’s “under-utilization” prompted it to not allocate new products to be made there past the end of 2019.

“It has been decided that GM will wind down the production of the Impala, the XTS and the Oshawa pickups throughout the second half of 2019,” he wrote. “...This decision has nothing to do with the quality or performance of the Oshawa team.”

Management, Mr. Trevorrow continued, would discuss with Unifor leadership to assess how the wind-down would work with the union’s contract.

Earlier, General Motors staff shuffled through the cold November rain to start the morning shift in Oshawa Monday having heard about their fate from everyone but the company that employs them.

The first of the plant’s 2,500-plus engineers, machinists and other auto workers who arrived for the day only heard rumblings of the plant’s potential closure yesterday or this morning as they flipped on the news or called each other up. The Globe and Mail and other media outlets reported Sunday evening that GM would shutter the plant amid a restructuring of its global operations to focus on autonomous and zero-emission vehicles.

Craig Laing found out when he turned on the radio on his drive to his truck-making job, praying that he would be spared because he’d only heard the car plant would go. “That’s pretty major, the car plant going,” he said before punching in. “I’m hoping that keeps my job.”

Plant staff are expected to meet with management at 10 a.m., though it was not immediately clear if it would be an all-staff meeting or a closed-door session between union leaders and management. Unifor Canada represents its employees, saying in a tweet late Sunday that the union “calls on GM to live up to agreement and allocate product to Oshawa plant for Dec 2019.”

Staff weren’t particularly hopeful as they pulled in for their shifts. “What killed it was the Auto Pact,” said engineering worker Jeff Klemenz, referencing the Automotive Products Trade Agreement of 1965, which was cancelled in 2001. “They said, ‘If you sell it, you’ve got to build it.’ Guess who let that disappear. You can count upon our belly-button lint out in Ottawa doing absolutely nothing for this. It’ll just shut down.”

Tool-and-die maker Eugen Weber has been at the plant for 38 years. “It’s a slap in the face to the workforce here,” he said on his way in to the plant. “This workforce has bent over backwards to give the company what they wanted all along.” He suspected for years that this would happen, recalling a 2012 Institute for Research in Public Policy paper that suggested the post-financial-crisis auto-industry bailout would only delay, but not prevent, a shutdown of GM and Chrysler’s Canadian operations by 2015.

“It went along a little longer,” Mr. Weber said, but “I think that’s pretty much what’s happened here.”

The plant was saved from imminent closing in 2016 by a GM plan to invest $400-million to upgrade an assembly line. Unifor said at the time the investment dispelled fears the factory would close in 2019.

But Mr. Weber said that the refurbishment wasn’t entirely practical. “They’re bringing [truck] bodies from Fort Wayne, Indiana, all the way up here to be finished, processed, put back together again and sent back to the States to be sold.”

The news comes shortly after the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement. Talks for the new three-way deal yielded increases in the North American content of tariff-free vehicles to 75 per cent from 62.5 per cent, in addition to requiring 40 per cent of a vehicle be made by workers earning US$16 an hour, a shift that favours Canadian and U.S. car plants over those in Mexico.

The proposed trade deal did not address tariffs U.S. President Donald Trump imposed on imported steel and aluminum of 25 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. Ford Motor Co. said the metal tariff will cost it US$1-billion in profits.

With reports from Robert Fife and Eric Atkins​