GMP Capital restructures its footprint, sells capital markets business to U.S.-based Stifel Financial

Canadian investment bank GMP Capital Inc. has agreed to sell the bulk of its capital markets business to Stifel Financial Corp. in a deal worth approximately $70-million.
Toronto-based GMP will hold on to its U.S. marijuana sector in capital markets, and its wealth management business. In fact, GMP intends to focus almost entirely on wealth management and will attempt to buy the approximately two-thirds share in Richardson GMP Ltd. it doesn’t already own.
GMP said it has engaged in talks with the RGMP’s other shareholders, the Richardson family and the adviser network, with the view to getting a deal done. RGMP services high net worth clients and has assets under management of $30-billion.
The GMP deal comes a day after The Globe and Mail reported that GMP was in talks with St. Louis-based Stifel.
On Friday, GMP closed at a market valuation of $147-million on the Toronto Stock Exchange, which includes its share in RGMP. GMP has agreed to sell its capital markets business for its book value plus $45-million at the time of the close of the transaction.
GMP was founded in 1995 by Eugene McBurney, Brad Griffiths, Michael Wekerle, and Kevin Sullivan. At one point it was a dominant independent investment bank in Canada. Its market value peaked at $2-billion in 2006 as its traders and bankers serviced small and medium sized resource in the midst of an epic commodities boom.
GMP’s market value plummeted over the past decade as commodities crashed and in the aftermath of a failed expansion plan.
Harris Fricker, GMP’s chief executive officer since 2010, will join Stifel once the transaction closes. GMP did not name a successor for Mr. Fricker.
Stifel, which historically had a bigger imprint in retail than institutional, has spent much of the past decade beefing up its capital markets business. A few months ago, Stifel bought Mooreland Partners, a technology focused investment bank.
