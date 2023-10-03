Open this photo in gallery: Rush hour commuters hoping to take GO trains home from Union Station wait after a CN outage stopped all GO Train service on Oct 3, 2023.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

A network outage at Canadian National Railway Co. delayed GO and Via Rail passenger trains at Toronto’s Union Station in Tuesday’s afternoon rush hour.

“CN is currently experiencing an internet connectivity issue,” said Jonathan Abecassis, a spokesman for the Montreal-based freight railway that owns and operates much of the rail network used by the passengers services.

He said the cause of the problem is under investigation and there is no indication it is the result of a hack.

About 2.5 hours after announcing the stopping of their trains, GO Transit’s parent agency Metrolinx said limited service had resumed, with information on departures available at the agency’s website.

Outbound trains were leaving Union Station about every 30 minutes, according to the agency, half as often as usual. Inbound trains would be less frequent, running every 30 to 60 minutes. The agency warned that “there will be continued cancellations and potentially delays this evening” and that trains will be extra busy.

“Please continue to explore alternative ways to get to your destination this evening - or consider travelling later this evening when trains and buses are expected to be less busy,” Metrolinx media relations said in their statement.

The service interruptions snarled afternoon GO Train travel across the Greater Toronto Area and left thousands of commuters scrambling to make other plans as the evening journey home approached. Although GO ridership remains well below pre-pandemic norms it is still a regional lifeline, carrying about 200,000 riders on the average day.

GO Transit noted that bus service was unaffected. The capacity of that fleet is not enough to make up for trains taken out of service, though. The TTC, Toronto’s local transit service, announced that it would add 15 trains on its two main subway lines to help GO passengers looking for options, as well as putting on extra buses.

The train to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport was also affected. The UP Express, which is run by Metrolinx, stopped operating Tuesday afternoon when the rest of regional train service went down.

The problems affect the passenger trains in and out of Canada’s busiest rail passenger hub, and CN’s customer service portal, he said. CN freight trains, Montreal’s EXO service and Amtrak Trains are operating, he said.

“CN apologizes for the issue” he said. “We are working to get all services up and running safely and efficiently.”

Via Rail said in an e-mail some trains began moving slowly as of 3:45 p.m. “There are currently six Via Rail trains running late and delays are expected to continue throughout the evening due to the backlog,” Via said.